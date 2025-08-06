Allegiant Again Tops USA TODAY's Readers' Choice Awards For Best Airline Credit Card And Best Frequent Flyer Program

Allegiant's Allways Rewards Visa® and Allways Rewards Program Ranks No. 1 for Second Consecutive Year

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT ) has once again claimed top honors in USA TODAY's 10Best 2025 Readers' Choice Awards, earning the No. 1 spot in both Best Airline Credit Card and Best Frequent Flyer Program categories.

This marks the second consecutive year Allegiant has led both categories, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional value and rewarding loyalty among leisure travelers.

The Allways Rewards Visa® card continues its winning streak, now recognized as the best airline credit card for the seventh year in a row. With generous travel rewards, no blackout dates, and exclusive access to memorable experiences, the card remains a favorite among travel enthusiasts.

"We're honored to be recognized again by USA TODAY readers for our credit card and frequent flyer programs," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief commercial officer. "These awards reflect the voice of our customers, and we're proud to offer loyalty programs that are transparent, inclusive, and designed to meet the needs of both occasional and frequent travelers."

The Allways Rewards frequent flyer program continues to stand out for its simplicity and flexibility. As the first airline loyalty program designed specifically for leisure travelers, it allows members to earn and redeem points based on dollars spent rather than miles flown.

"When we built the program, our goal was to ensure customers could use their points easily and receive immediate benefits," added Wells. "We intentionally moved away from traditional miles-based loyalty models, which primarily serve high-mileage business travelers."

Also, unlike most travel reward programs, points are awarded to the buyer rather than to an individual traveler. This means Allways members receive full credit for booking travel for others, such as family members.

USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards celebrate excellence across travel, food, entertainment, and more. Nominees are selected by a panel of experts and editors, and winners are determined by public vote.

Allegiant's continued recognition underscores its dedication to customer satisfaction, value, and innovation in travel rewards.

For more information about the 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and to view the full list of winners, click here .

Allegiant – Together We FlyTM

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT ) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant. Media information, including photos, is available at

Media Contact

Phone: 702-800-2020

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

