Gen Z's Embrace Of 'Loud Budgeting' Drives Increased Demand For Credit Counseling At Navicore Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANALAPAN, N.J., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era defined by social media transparency and a shift toward open conversations about financial stress, Gen Z is emerging as a leading voice in reshaping how young adults talk about and tackle debt. Fueled by the rise of“loud budgeting”, a social media trend promoting financial honesty and shared goal setting, more Gen Z consumers are seeking support through nonprofit credit counseling services like those offered by Navicore Solutions.

Navicore Solutions , a national nonprofit leader in credit counseling, reports that individuals under the age of 30 now make up nearly 14% of their counseled clients, up from 9% in 2020. This increase highlights a broader cultural shift: younger generations are proactively confronting their debt and using financial education to build stability, rather than hiding behind shame or stigma.

“We're seeing a powerful transformation in how Gen Z approaches money,” said Diane Gray, Chief Operating Officer at Navicore Solutions.“They are rejecting silence around financial hardship and instead turning to community and education to take control of their financial futures. It's not just a trend; it's a movement toward financial empowerment.”

In response to this growing demand, Navicore is providing services for younger consumers, including tailored credit counseling, budget counseling, and personal finance education designed to meet the specific challenges faced by young adults. These services are helping clients navigate student loans, manage credit card debt, and set achievable financial goals.

While Gen Z is leading the social media charge, Millennials are also increasingly seeking credit counseling support, with Navicore noting a 12% increase over the past five years in clients under the age of 40 accessing financial counseling services. The economic pressures of inflation, high interest rates, and lingering pandemic-era debt have fueled this cross-generational demand for trusted financial guidance.

“As the conversation around debt becomes more transparent and solutions more accessible, we're seeing real progress in breaking down barriers to financial wellness,” added Gray.

About Navicore Solutions

Founded in 1991, Navicore Solutions is a national leader in the field of nonprofit financial counseling with a mission to strengthen the well-being of individuals and families through education, guidance, advocacy, and support.

Navicore counselors provide a wide range of services including credit counseling to consumers in need; education programs through workshops, courses and written material; debt management plan to provide relief for applicable consumers; student loan counseling for those struggling with student loan debt; and housing counseling services in the areas of rental, pre-purchase, default and reverse mortgage. The agency is an advocate of financial education helping communities achieve and maintain financial stability.

Contact:

Lori Stratford

Digital Marketing Manager

Navicore Solutions

...

navicoresolutions.org