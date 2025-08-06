SIBIONICS Showcases GS1 At G7 Summit 2025, Paving The Way For Smarter Diabetes Care In Brazil

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The event, hosted by G7med at São Paulo's Amcham Arena, brought together top experts to exchange insights and share hands-on experiences with the. Throughout the morning, a series of presentations highlighted how GS1 is already reshaping diabetes care in Brazil.

Several physicians shared their personal experiences using the GS1 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system, highlighting its impact on daily diabetes management. During the event, we also specially invited an expert to demonstrate the full process of wearing the CGM device, giving attendees a clear understanding of how simple and user-friendly it is.

What makes GS1 truly stand out is its real-time Bluetooth connectivity - users can check their glucose levels directly on their phone without scanning. The system updates every 5 minutes, and data can be easily shared through the app with family members or healthcare providers, enabling more immediate and personalized support. Whether for children or adults with diabetes, GS1 has been widely recognized as a convenient, accessible, and cost-effective solution for daily glucose tracking.

A live self-application demo on-site gave attendees a firsthand look at how simple the device is to apply and wear. The event also featured an open Q&A session and an exclusive panel on the Inspiration Stage, where clinicians and digital health voices discussed how technologies like GS1 are making diabetes management more approachable and connected.

Additionally, the GS1 stores data even when it's out of range of the phone , and once the sensor reconnects via Bluetooth - within the 14-day usage period - all information is automatically synced. This ensures a continuous and reliable data history , even if the phone isn't always nearby.

After years of market stagnation, GS1's arrival - distributed by CEPALAB - brings real choice back to both doctors and patients in Brazil . This launch isn't just about a new device - it's about setting a new standard in how diabetes is understood, monitored, and managed.

To learn more, please visit .

SOURCE SIBIONICS