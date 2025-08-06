Back-To-School Stress Relief And Childcare Assistance: U.S. Families Turn To Au Pair Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) From coordinating drop-offs and pick-ups to assisting with homework and afterschool routines, au pairs can help reduce the pressure on parents during one of the busiest times of the year. As a live-in childcare option, the au pair program is often more reliable and flexible than nannies and babysitters-something increasingly valued by parents balancing work schedules with their children's extracurricular activities and academic demands.

"I have used day care, a nanny, and [been] a stay-at home parent before I chose Au Pair in America. I love the ease with which I can get up and go to work and not drag my children out of the house so early in the morning. I rarely miss a day of work because the kids are sick, which makes my employer much happier. The kids adore our au pair. She is incredible and a true member of our family," shares Kathleen, a host mom in Michigan.

Au Pair in America was established in 1986 and was the first au pair program designated by the U.S. Department of State. Since then, the program has connected hundreds of thousands of au pairs and U.S. host families. Today, the program continues to evolve to meet the needs of modern families through tailored options such as EduCare in America, which gives parents of school-aged children up to 30 hours of childcare per week. Participants provide families with experienced childcare assistance while also engaging in cultural exchange.

Whether helping children get ready in the morning, preparing lunchboxes, or assisting with pick-ups and drop-offs, au pairs offer consistency and stress-relieving childcare throughout the school year.

