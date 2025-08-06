Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP announces that investors with losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Tempus AI, Inc. ("Tempus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TEM ).
IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR TEMPUS INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE BEFORE AUGUST 12, 2025 (LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT
What Is The Lawsuit About?
The complaint filed alleges that, between August 6, 2024 and May 27, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Tempus inflated the value of contract agreements, many of which were with related parties, included non-binding opt-ins and/or were self-funded; (2) the credibility and substance of the joint venture with SoftBank was at risk because it gave the appearance of "round-tripping" capital to create revenue for Tempus; (3) Tempus-acquired Ambry had a business model based on aggressive and potentially unethical billing practices that risked scrutiny and unsustainability; (4) AstraZeneca had reduced its financial commitments to Tempus through a questionable "pass-through payment" via a joint agreement between it, the Company and Pathos AI; (5) the foregoing issues revealed weakness in core operations and revenue prospects; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:
If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.
Charles Linehan, Esq.,
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,
1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,
Los Angeles California 90067
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 310-201-9150 (Toll-Free: 888-773-9224)
Visit our website at .
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .
If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.
To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
Legal Disclaimer:
CommentsNo comment