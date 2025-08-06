123Invent Inventor Develops New Tool For Removing Gum From Carpet (FMB-334)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a custodian, I thought there could be a better way to remove gum from a carpet," said an inventor, from Madera, Calif., "so I invented the GUM TOOL. My design helps keep the carpet intact, thereby preserving its condition and appearance."

The invention provides a quick and easy way to remove gum from carpets. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use a utility knife. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it helps prevent the carpet from becoming ripped or torn. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for custodians, janitors, maintenance workers, households, etc.

The GUM TOOL is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

For more information, visit Or contact Robert Avery Sr. at 559-598-9690 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

