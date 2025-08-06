Avoya Travel Welcomes Marc Kazlauskas As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Travel Industry Veteran Begins Tenure During Avoya's 2025 Million Dollar Showcase

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avoya Travel®, one of the travel industry's most innovative brands, is proud to announce the appointment of Marc Kazlauskas as its new Chief Executive Officer. A respected leader in the travel industry, Kazlauskas brings more than 30 years of experience in leisure travel, agency networks, and executive strategy.

He most recently served as President of FROSCH and Managing Director at JP Morgan Chase, overseeing premium travel services. His career also includes leadership roles at Insight Vacations, Tauck, and Trafalgar, where he led global sales efforts and strengthened advisor relationships across key leisure markets.

Kazlauskas officially began his role by visiting Avoya's San Marcos office before traveling to Orlando for the Million Dollar Showcase, one of the company's most important annual events. The Showcase brings together top-producing Independent Agencies, supplier partners, and Avoya staff for collaboration and strategic planning. His attendance marks the start of a new chapter of growth and innovation for the company.

“I'm honored to officially begin this journey with the Avoya team and our incredible Network of Independent Agencies,” said Kazlauskas.“From day one, my focus is on fostering a culture of support and empowerment, advancing best-in-class technology, and driving meaningful growth for our independent advisor partners, our people, and our shareholders. The opportunity to shape the future of leisure travel has never been greater.”

Kazlauskas emphasized his commitment to collaborative leadership, noting that Avoya's future success will be driven by innovation, partnership, and shared purpose across its team and network.

This leadership transition reflects Avoya's continued investment in its advisor-first model, cruise-first strategy, and proprietary technology platform designed to empower Independent Agencies and deliver value to travelers and partners alike.

About Avoya Travel

Avoya Travel® is a vacation platform company which is redefining how vacations are booked by providing unmatched resources, services, proprietary technology, and patented solutions to thousands of companies including cruise lines, tour companies, resorts, and the Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network. Through its innovative model and vast demand channels, Avoya utilizes powerful marketing technology and data intelligence, alongside its patented Live LeadsTM program, to connect travelers with independent travel advisors who deliver personalized service and value throughout the vacation planning and booking process. Avoya continues to develop groundbreaking technology solutions to offer travelers access to exclusive discounts and amenities in partnership with travel suppliers. Avoya has won numerous awards for its technology and services, including holding multiple patents, and serves travelers in North America and beyond.

With the increasing complexities of planning and booking vacations, the travel agency profession has experienced an extraordinary comeback. Professionals interested in starting their own travel business should contact Avoya Travel at 877-357-2261 or visit . Travelers interested in booking their next vacation with an expert Independent Agency in the Avoya Network should call 866-501-4353 or visit .

