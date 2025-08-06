Global Gaming League Launches New Era Of Competitive Video Gaming With T-Pain Vs. NE-YO Showdown And More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The groundbreaking new entertainment sports league combining video gaming, celebrity, music, fashion, and culture-kicks off its first multi-title competition series with SZN Zero live on August 23rd

Las Vegas, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Gaming League (GGL) announced today its first season of year-around competitions titled SZN Zero . Backed by entertainment visionary Clinton Sparks and Grammy-winning artist and streaming icon T-Pain , the GGL is the first-of-its-kind, multi-title, live-action gaming entertainment league, where professional gamers, influencers, and casual players compete side-by-side in front of live audiences in Las Vegas and available globally on major platforms. Teams compete in popular game titles ranging from Call of Duty and Rocket League to Tetris and Street-Fighter.

Each event will feature two celebrity owned teams made up of four players each – high profile influencers, actors, athletes, artists, and both professional and casual gamers – facing off in four round matches covering four different genres. Superstar hosts and half time shows from major artists will turn up the entertainment factor. SZN Zero events will take place in Las Vegas, building up to a championship match in November live from the iconic Palms resort and casino, and the Global Gaming League will continue with SZN One in 2026.

SZN Zero's first competition on August 23rd will feature T-Pain 's team Nappy Boy Grizzlies against three-time, Grammy award-winning hitmaker NE-YO and his Gentleman's Gaming Team – finally facing off after months of social media trash talk and rivalry about who's better at Tekken. The event will stream live on the GGL's YouTube channel and other major platforms.





T-Pain, who is GGL's Director of Strategy, was the league's first team owner. NE-YO joins previously announced owners Flavor Flav and Bryce Hal l along with Gillie Da Kid & Wallo .

“We wanted to build something that brought gamers from different backgrounds and cultures together in a unique way that was equally fun and competitive,” said Clinton Sparks, Founder and CEO of the Global Gaming League .”With SZN Zero, we will introduce an authentic and relatable form of entertaining competition that will converge music, fashion, celebrity, and culture bringing the biggest form of entertainment in the world – video gaming – to the masses.”

Watch and embed the GGL SZN Zero promo video here.

“Gaming is just as important as music or any other sport, to me” said T-Pain .“NE-YO had some words for me on socials, I heard enough of what he had to say and felt it was time to show him that I actually do this. But honestly I'm just ready to have some fun with my friend, because bottom line, that's what gaming is all about. Now folks will just have to see what happens on August 23rd when we face off in Las Vegas at the GGL SZN Zero launch.”

NE-YO responded:“Honestly, I was trying to connect with T-Pain to maybe be part of his team but when he kept blowing me off and then I saw that video of him talking about my lips, I decided the only way to get his attention would be to call him out. Now, we'll see just how good he really is – or isn't – when we go head to head.”

World-class Publishers such as Activision Blizzard , Bandai Namco , Capcom , EA , Tetris , and Ubisoft have all agreed to allow GGL to use some of the most popular and challenging games during SZN Zero, attracting a new audience and offering viewers a unique and compelling gaming experience. In addition to YouTube, the Global Gaming League SZN Zero will be available on other major streaming platforms in partnership with Dooya Media Group .

The community got a small taste of what's to come at a GGL pre-season match where fans became the first to view a live competition between T-Pain and Bryce Hall, which also featured co-hosts Nick Cannon and Jermaine Dupri, and a half-time show by Soulja Boy. (Watch highlights of that competition here ).

The GGL solves a problem that has held gaming back from its rightful place in contemporary culture and business. GGL's model was built intentionally to bring investors a meaningful return on investment, so brands can connect with the over 3 billion strong global gaming community, publishers can expand their IP to new audiences, celebrities can build an authentic footprint in gaming and gamers have a path to actually launch a career and be recognized as true athletes.

More info on the Global Gaming League at and follow @GlobalGamingLeague for updates.

For GGL media inquiries contact: ... and ...

For NE-YO related inquiries contact: ...

About Global Gaming League:

GGL is a new kind of league-where gaming, culture, music, sports, fashion, and reality TV collide. With celebrity-led teams, live competitions, global fan engagement, and next-gen media experiences, GGL is building the first entertainment system for the world's largest and most engaged audience. Learn more at





Attachments



Global Gaming League logo

T-Pain and NE-YO face off at Global Gaming League launch Global Gaming League SZN Zero launches August 23rd with T-Pain vs. NE-YO

CONTACT: ... ...