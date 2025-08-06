Flexible Packaging Market Report 2025 Eco-Friendly Solutions Propel Flexible Packaging Growth To $423.04 Billion By 2029
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$311.15 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$423.04 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Flexible Packaging Market Characteristics
3. Flexible Packaging Market Trends and Strategies
4. Flexible Packaging Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market
5. Global Flexible Packaging Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
5.1. Global Flexible Packaging PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries
5.3. Global Flexible Packaging Market Growth Rate Analysis
5.4. Global Flexible Packaging Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)
5.5. Global Flexible Packaging Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)
5.6. Global Flexible Packaging Total Addressable Market (TAM)
6. Flexible Packaging Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Flexible Packaging Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Bags Pouches Rollstock Films and Wraps Other Products
6.2. Global Flexible Packaging Market, Segmentation by Material, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Plastics Paper Metal Bioplastics
6.3. Global Flexible Packaging Market, Segmentation by Printing Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Flexography Digital Printing Other Printing Technologies
6.4. Global Flexible Packaging Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Food Beverages Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Personal Care and Cosmetics Other Applications
6.5. Global Flexible Packaging Market, Sub-Segmentation of Bags, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Stand-Up Bags Flat Bags Gusseted Bags Retort Bags Vacuum Bags
6.6. Global Flexible Packaging Market, Sub-Segmentation of Pouches, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Stand-Up Pouches Flat Pouches Spouted Pouches Zipper Pouches Retort Pouches
6.7. Global Flexible Packaging Market, Sub-Segmentation of Rollstock, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Printed Rollstock Unprinted Rollstock Laminated Rollstock High-Barrier Rollstock
6.8. Global Flexible Packaging Market, Sub-Segmentation of Films and Wraps, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Shrink Films Stretch Films Barrier Films Biodegradable Films Heat-Sealable Wraps
6.9. Global Flexible Packaging Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Products, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Sachets Lidding Films Blister Packaging Films Stick Packs
7-29. Flexible Packaging Market Regional and Country Analysis
30. Flexible Packaging Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
30.1. Flexible Packaging Market Competitive Landscape
30.2. Flexible Packaging Market Company Profiles
30.2.1. Paramount Global Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.2. Henkel Limited. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.3. Amcor Plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.4. Mondi Group Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.5. Sonoco Products Company Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
31. Flexible Packaging Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
31.1. Sealed Air Corp
31.2. Huhtamaki Oyj
31.3. Constantia Flexibles Group
31.4. ProAmpac Holdings
31.5. ePac Holdings LLC.
31.6. LC Packaging International BV
31.7. TCPL Packaging Ltd.
31.8. Guala Pack S.p.a.
31.9. Resinex
31.10. Terinex Flexibles Ltd
31.11. Parkside Flexibles Ltd.
31.12. Eagle Flexible Packaging Inc.
31.13. FENTON PACKAGING
31.14. WZ Packaging Ltd
31.15. Harkwell Labels Ltd.
32. Global Flexible Packaging Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Flexible Packaging Market
34. Recent Developments in the Flexible Packaging Market
35. Flexible Packaging Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
35.1 Flexible Packaging Market in 2029 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
35.2 Flexible Packaging Market in 2029 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
35.3 Flexible Packaging Market in 2029 - Growth Strategies
