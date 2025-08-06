Flexible Packaging Market Report 2025 Eco-Friendly Solutions Propel Flexible Packaging Growth To $423.04 Billion By 2029

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Packaging Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The flexible packaging market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $287.27 billion in 2024 to $311.15 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth observed in the historical period can be attributed to factors such as increasing food security concerns, a rise in e-commerce activities, higher disposable incomes, a growing consumption of food, and the increasing popularity of online purchasing.

The flexible packaging market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $423.04 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The projected growth for the forecast period is driven by factors such as the rising demand for enhanced convenience, the growing need to maintain environmental sustainability, increasing purchasing power, a heightened focus on sustainability, and a rise in the number of online food outlets.

Key trends expected during this period include the development of 3D automated packaging solutions, the use of eco-friendly materials, strategic collaborations, new packaging innovations, and the adoption of smart packaging solutions.



The increasing number of online food outlets is expected to drive the growth of the flexible packaging market in the future. Online food outlets refer to digital platforms or services that enable customers to order food and beverages for delivery or pickup. The rise of these outlets is primarily due to the growing consumer preference for convenience and advancements in digital technology. With busy lifestyles, many people prefer ordering food online instead of cooking or dining out, as it saves time and offers a wide range of options. Flexible packaging plays a key role in helping online food outlets maintain food freshness, prevent spills, and offer cost-effective delivery solutions, all of which enhance customer satisfaction and brand reputation. For example, according to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, online ordering for cafes and bars increased slightly from 25.7% in 2021 to 25.9% in 2022. As a result, the growth of online food outlets is driving demand for flexible packaging.

Leading companies in the flexible packaging market are focusing on developing innovative, sustainable products, such as paper-based flexible packaging, to reduce plastic waste. Paper-based flexible packaging is made from lightweight, versatile paper materials, often combined with coatings or laminates to enhance durability, barrier protection, and heat sealability. For example, in April 2024, Parkside Flexible, a UK-based packaging company, introduced its Recoflex range of recyclable, paper-based flexible packaging. This range provides durability, barrier performance, and heat sealability for various applications and is available in both single-ply and laminated formats with multiple specifications.

In December 2024, Arkema S.A., a France-based manufacturer of specialty materials, acquired Dow's flexible packaging business for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is designed to strengthen Arkema's position in the flexible packaging market by enhancing its packaging solutions. Dow Inc., a US-based company, specializes in flexible packaging laminating adhesives.

Major players in the flexible packaging market are Paramount Global Inc., Henkel Limited., Amcor Plc, Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corp, Huhtamaki Oyj, Constantia Flexibles Group, ProAmpac Holdings, ePac Holdings LLC., LC Packaging International BV, TCPL Packaging Ltd., Guala Pack S.p.a., Resinex, Terinex Flexibles Ltd, Parkside Flexibles Ltd., Eagle Flexible Packaging Inc., FENTON PACKAGING LIMITED, WZ Packaging Ltd, Harkwell Labels Ltd., Norpol Packaging Ltd, Shako Flexipack Private Limited., SPP Printed Packaging, Tyler Packaging Ltd.



