Asimily Named The Iot Winner In CRN's 2025 Tech Innovator Awards

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asimily , the only complete IoT, OT, and IoMT Risk Mitigation Platform, announced today that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company, has honored Asimily as a 2025 CRN Tech Innovator Awards winner . Asimily earned the award in the Edge Computing/Internet of Things category for its security and risk management capabilities and channel success.

CRN's annual Tech Innovator awards spotlight innovative technology vendors in the IT channel. The winners were selected in 33 distinct technology categories across areas such as cloud, storage, networking, and security by a panel of CRN editors after closely reviewing hundreds of vendor entries and solution provider testimonials. They select winners based on multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner technology needs.

Asimily continues to advance its platform, which now combines automated patching for IoT devices across manufacturers, precision risk scoring, and streamlined risk remediation workflows within an integrated system. The platform's most recent release introduced powerful new capabilities that simplify connected device security and management across complex environments. From proactive vulnerability detection to policy-driven response actions and detailed audit trails, Asimily significantly reduces the security risk of deploying network-connected devices and equipment without interrupting operations.









With Asimily, channel partners gain a scalable and revenue-generating solution that solves a pressing need: securing clients' diverse IoT environments, at scale, with speed and precision. The company's popular partner program, Launch , gives resellers, MSPs, and integrators the tools to succeed with structured enablement, co-selling support, and flexible deployment options designed to deliver faster time to value. The platform's automation features create new recurring revenue opportunities, and the program supports partners working across a diverse set of verticals including healthcare, manufacturing, education, and other industries where IoT security and compliance is critical.

“Each of the 2025 CRN Tech Innovators Awards winners is a standout offering that reimagines what's possible in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company.“Each creates the opportunity to build bold solutions that solve real-world challenges for end users and drive success for channel partners. We congratulate our winners for their commitment to innovation, partner success, and customer impact, and we can't wait to see how they continue to push technology boundaries forward.”

“We're honored to be recognized by CRN as a leader in IoT security innovation and channel success,” said Diana Torok, Director of Channel Sales & Partnerships, Asimily.“From automated patching to precision risk analytics, we're committed to helping organizations defend their most critical connected infrastructure, while equipping our partners to grow revenue opportunities with new and existing clients.”

About Asimily

Asimily has built an industry-leading risk management platform that secures IoT devices for organizations in healthcare, manufacturing, higher education, government, life sciences, retail, and finance. With the most extensive knowledge base of IoT and security protocols, Asimily inventories and classifies every device across organizations, both connected and standalone. Because risk assessment-and threats-are not a static target, Asimily monitors organizations' devices, detects anomalous behavior, and alerts operators to remediate any identified anomalies. With secure IoT devices and equipment, Asimily customers know their business-critical devices and data are safe. For more information on Asimily, visit .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

