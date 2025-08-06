EAM Jaishankar, Young Political Leaders From Nepal Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met a delegation of young political leaders from Nepal in New Delhi on Wednesday as the two sides discussed close cooperation and deep people-to-people ties between both nations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to interact with a delegation of young political leaders from Nepal, on a visit to India. Discussed our close cooperation and deep people to people linkages."

On Tuesday, Nepal's Embassy in India welcomed the leaders to New Delhi and interacted with them.

In a statement shared on X, the Nepalese Embassy in India stated, "The Embassy welcomed the visiting delegation of Hon. Members of Parliament and leaders of political parties and held an interaction with them."

On July 30, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a meeting with a multiparty delegation of Members of Parliament from Nepal and discussed opportunities for expanding the partnership between India and Nepal for mutual benefit.

In a post shared on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri interacted with a multiparty delegation of MPs from Nepal today and discussed opportunities for expanding the multifaceted India-Nepal partnership for mutual benefit."

On July 27, the Nepalese Embassy in India welcomed the visiting delegation of MPs, noting that regular exchange of visits by leaders, including MPs between Nepal and India, will help strengthen bilateral ties.

While sharing the pictures of MPs on X, Nepal Embassy in India stated, "Glad to welcome the visiting delegation of MPs from Nepal and interact with them at the Embassy of Nepal in India today. Regular exchange of visits by politicians including MPs between Nepal and India will help strengthen the two countries' relationship."

Meanwhile, the seventh meeting of the India-Nepal Boundary Working Group (BWG) was held in New Delhi on July 28-29. According to the MEA, the officials of two nations jointly adopted "Updated Modalities for Inspection, Repair and Maintenance of Boundary Pillars along the India-Nepal Boundary” and agreed to expedite work in this regard.

In a press release, the MEA stated, "The BWG meeting also finalised the work plan for the next three years. Both sides agreed to use latest technologies for boundary work."

The officials of two nations reviewed the progress of work done subsequent to the last (6th) BWG meeting held in August 2019. The two sides agreed that the next Survey Officials Committee (SOC) meeting would be held soon in Nepal on mutually agreed dates.

