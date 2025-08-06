Mattamy Homes Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting At Stonesummit At Reedy Creek In Charlotte, North Carolina

Guests also enjoyed a complimentary barbecue lunch, gift bags and a random drawing for gift cards. A Mattamy Homes Funding representative was on hand to share financing incentives, and, leading up to the ribbon-cutting, Joey Bennett , the New Home Counselor, provided detailed information about the community.

Stonesummit at Reedy Creek offers two-story townhomes with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and deluxe owner's suites. The townhomes, ranging from 1,787 to 1,824 square feet, feature Mattamy's signature open-concept floorplans for comfort and flexibility.

The townhomes are priced from the mid-$300s, marking a high-value homebuying opportunity in one of Charlotte's fastest-growing areas. Stonesummit at Reedy Creek is perfectly situated near Reedy Creek Nature Center and Preserve , while just 5 minutes from Interstate 485.

Homeowners will enjoy easy access to the vibrant, cosmopolitan city's downtown. Notable hotspots include Uptown Charlotte and world-class entertainment at PNC Music Pavilion, both within 8 miles of Stonesummit at Reedy Creek.

University City , home to the University of North Carolina Charlotte's main campus, is a popular shopping and dining destination, just an 8-minute drive away. University Research Park is under development as a visionary live-work-play hub.

Stonesummit at Reedy Creek is situated a pleasant 15-minute walk from the 125-acre Reedy Creek park and adjacent preserve, which spans more than 700 acres. The park includes sports fields and courts, indoor and outdoor picnic areas, ponds, a fishing pier, a disc golf course and a dog park.

Charlotte is known for its unique mix of Fortune 500 companies' headquarters, the NFL's Carolina Panthers, the NBA's Charlotte Hornets and the Charlotte Knights Minor League Baseball home teams, museums and theatres and popular restaurants and nightspots.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets - Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited