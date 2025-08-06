Perishable Goods Transportation Market Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034 Rising Demand For Fresh Food And Pharmaceuticals Drives Growth

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Perishable Goods Transportation: Market Share, and Growth Analysis by Product (Meat, Fish and Seafood, Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Vegetables and Fruits, Bakery and Confectionary), Technology, Mode of Transportation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Perishable Goods Transportation Market size is valued at USD 13.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 28 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.66% over the forecast period.



The perishable goods transportation market is a crucial part of the global supply chain, particularly for industries like food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals that require strict temperature control and timely delivery. The market involves the transportation of products such as fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, seafood, dairy, and medicines that have a short shelf life and are highly sensitive to environmental conditions. Refrigerated vehicles, ships, and containers, as well as temperature-controlled air cargo, are widely used to maintain the integrity of these goods throughout the supply chain. With the increasing global demand for fresh and frozen food, as well as the growing need for effective distribution networks, the perishable goods transportation market is experiencing significant growth.

Furthermore, as consumers increasingly prefer convenience in purchasing fresh items, the expansion of e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer services is driving innovation and improving logistics in perishable goods transportation. As the global population continues to grow, and with rising disposable incomes in emerging economies, the need for efficient and reliable transportation of perishable goods is expected to rise, supporting market growth and technological advancements in cold chain logistics.

In 2024, several developments have shaped the perishable goods transportation market, primarily driven by advancements in refrigeration technology and automation. Innovations in the development of energy-efficient, eco-friendly refrigerated containers and vehicles are making the transportation of perishable goods more sustainable and cost-effective. Additionally, the rise of IoT-based solutions and smart sensors has allowed for real-time monitoring of temperature, humidity, and other critical factors, which is enhancing the traceability and safety of perishable goods during transit. This year also witnessed the increasing integration of blockchain technology for improving the transparency and security of the supply chain.

Blockchain ensures that all parties involved in the transportation process have access to accurate, tamper-proof data, reducing fraud and improving efficiency. Furthermore, the growing trend of urbanization and the need for faster delivery have encouraged the expansion of last-mile delivery services, which is enabling consumers to receive fresh products more quickly. To address the challenges of spoilage and product loss, stakeholders are focusing on implementing automated systems for packaging, inventory management, and order fulfillment, ensuring that goods reach their destinations promptly and in optimal condition.

Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the perishable goods transportation market is expected to see continued growth, driven by the rise in e-commerce and technological innovations. With advancements in AI and machine learning, the transportation of perishable goods will become increasingly efficient, as these technologies enable predictive analytics for route optimization and inventory management. The demand for same-day and next-day delivery services, especially in urban areas, will require logistics companies to develop faster and more efficient cold chain solutions. In addition, sustainable practices will play a central role in shaping the market, with an emphasis on reducing carbon emissions from transportation vehicles, including the adoption of electric refrigerated trucks.

Furthermore, the growth of global trade and the continued expansion of retail and foodservice sectors in emerging markets will drive the demand for better infrastructure and enhanced transportation networks. To meet these needs, companies are expected to invest heavily in expanding and upgrading cold chain facilities and adopting innovative packaging materials that extend shelf life and reduce waste. As consumer expectations continue to rise, the perishable goods transportation market will likely be at the forefront of innovation, providing smarter and more sustainable solutions for transporting goods globally.

Key Insights: Perishable Goods Transportation Market



Integration of IoT and Smart Sensors for Real-Time Monitoring: The use of IoT technology and sensors is enhancing the traceability and safety of perishable goods during transportation, offering real-time monitoring of conditions such as temperature and humidity.

Rise of Sustainable and Energy-Efficient Refrigeration Systems: Companies are increasingly investing in eco-friendly refrigerated containers and vehicles to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, promoting sustainability in the cold chain industry.

Blockchain Technology for Transparency and Security: Blockchain is improving the security and efficiency of perishable goods transportation by providing transparent and tamper-proof data throughout the supply chain.

Growth of E-Commerce and Last-Mile Delivery Solutions: The rise of e-commerce platforms has created a demand for faster and more efficient delivery of fresh and perishable products, particularly in urban areas with last-mile logistics services.

Advancements in Automation for Packaging and Inventory Management: Automated systems for packaging, inventory tracking, and order fulfillment are being adopted to streamline processes and reduce human error, ensuring optimal delivery of perishable goods.

Increasing Consumer Demand for Fresh and Frozen Products: The growing demand for fresh food, pharmaceuticals, and other perishable goods is driving the need for reliable and efficient transportation solutions.

Expansion of Global Trade and E-Commerce Platforms: As global trade expands and e-commerce continues to grow, the need for faster, more reliable transportation of perishable goods increases, boosting market demand.

Technological Advancements in Cold Chain Logistics: Innovations in refrigeration, tracking systems, and real-time monitoring solutions are enhancing the efficiency and reliability of perishable goods transportation.

Rising Focus on Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Logistics: The push for greener and more energy-efficient logistics solutions is driving investment in sustainable technologies, including electric refrigerated trucks and energy-efficient cold chain systems. Spoilage and Product Loss Due to Temperature Fluctuations: One of the biggest challenges in the perishable goods transportation market is ensuring that temperature-sensitive goods are kept within the required conditions to prevent spoilage and product loss during transit.

What's Included in the Report?



Global Perishable Goods Transportation market size and growth projections, 2024-2034

North America Perishable Goods Transportation market size and growth forecasts, 2024-2034 (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe market size and growth forecasts, 2024-2034 (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain)

Asia-Pacific Perishable Goods Transportation market size and growth forecasts, 2024-2034 (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia)

Middle East Africa Perishable Goods Transportation market size and growth estimate, 2024-2034 (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America Perishable Goods Transportation market size and growth outlook, 2024-2034 (Brazil, Argentina, Chile)

Perishable Goods Transportation market size, share and CAGR of key products, applications, and other verticals, 2024-2034

Short- and long-term Perishable Goods Transportation market trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities

Perishable Goods Transportation market insights, Porter's Five Forces analysis

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry - overview, key strategies, financials, product portfolio and SWOT analysis Latest market news and developments

Key Attributes: