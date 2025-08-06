New Nautical Mystery Novel Takes Readers On A Thrilling Ride

NH, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fans of mystery, adventure, and the high seas rejoice! New mystery novel,“Murder on the Squid Row Run” by Julia Shovein is now available worldwide. The first installment in her newest series,“Murder on the Squid Row Run” is packed with suspense, troubled romance, and nautical intrigue. This captivating debut is set against the vibrant backdrop of an international sailing rally from San Diego to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.Oboist Georgiana Quilter, the novel's protagonist, had her life perfectly planned. With a dream job at a major orchestra and a stunning new apartment, she was ready to savor her successes. That is, until she accepted her celebrity friend's quirky proposition to pose as his girlfriend during the Squid Row Run. What began as a fun-filled adventure spirals into chaos with the appearance of a dead body matching a crew member's attire. From startling acts of sabotage to a missing child's desperate radio call for help, Georgiana's vacation turns into a perilous game of survival. Joined by daring fellow sailors and a charming security officer, she races against time to uncover dark secrets threatening everyone aboard the rally.“This book not only delivers thrilling twists and bold adventures but also celebrates the strong sense of community and camaraderie formed among sailors,” says Shovein. Drawing from her own experiences sailing around the world with her husband and participating in international rallies, the author immerses readers in the rich landscapes of the nautical world.Julia Shovein is a former university professor of nursing (Professor Emeritus) turned author who began writing mystery novels after retiring from her academic career. With three nautical mysteries already to her name, Shovein combines her love of storytelling with her passion for sailing. Her adventurous spirit shines through her writing, offering readers an engaging and spirited escape.“Murder on the Squid Row Run” (ISBN: 9781966074809) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $16.99, and the ebook retails for $4.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Learn more at:Purchase the book on Amazon .About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit or call 800-767-0531.

