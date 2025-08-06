The Academy For Creating Enterprise Celebrates Milestone: 1,000Th Chapter Launched In Ghana

The Academy for Creating Enterprise teaches basic business principles to individuals living in developing countries, empowering them to start income-generating activities or strengthen existing businesses. This training equips participants, often necessity entrepreneurs, who turn to self-employment out of economic need, with practical tools to improve their circumstances and build stability.

As their businesses grow, Academy members are better equipped to provide more nutritious food for their families and access better educational opportunities. In 2024, 81% of members reported an increase in their quality of life, with 84% reporting an increase to their personal income after implementing Academy training. The Academy's approach transforms short-term survival into long-term self-reliance, all without microloans and little to no startup capital. Over 150,000 individuals have graduated from Academy training programs.

All training provided by the Academy is completely free to participants. Members are connected to local chapter support groups that meet regularly. In each meeting, members receive ongoing business training, mentorship and peer support.

Connective Tissue of the Academy: Chapter Groups

As membership grows in an area, the Academy opens a local chapter group to provide training and support for members as close to home as possible. Groups are led by local leaders, often graduates of the Academy programs, who lead training sessions, visit members' businesses and provide additional mentorship.

A Celebration of Growth, Culture and Impact

The Academy's 1,000th chapter event in Ghana kicked off with a business expo, where local Academy-trained entrepreneurs showcased their ventures and shared firsthand how the Academy's training transformed their businesses. Attendees had the opportunity to network, learn and see the Academy's impact in action.

Following the expo, a special recap video chronicled the Academy's humble beginnings, during which Steve Gibson, cofounder of the Academy, joined the celebration virtually to deliver an inspiring message about chapter structure, shared learning and the power of discipline and vision in entrepreneurship. He emphasized the value of peer support and idea exchange in achieving long-term success.

The celebration also included a vibrant cultural performance featuring traditional Ghanaian drums, singing and dancing, honoring the rich heritage of the host country. Frankie Kwamani shared impressive program metrics, highlighting the efforts of 132 volunteers and the growth of chapters across the continent, including 14 in Nigeria and eight in Ghana.

"Reaching our 1,000th chapter - celebrated in Ghana - is a powerful milestone for the Academy," said Robert Heyn, executive director of the Academy for Creating Enterprise. "What began as a small training effort in the Philippines has grown into a global movement of self-reliance and entrepreneurship. This expansion reflects the determination of thousands of individuals who are applying the principles the Academy teaches to overcome poverty, uplift their families and strengthen their communities. It's a testament to the enduring power of faith, innovation and local leadership."

Academy Launches Sponsor-a-Chapter Initiative

In an effort to strengthen and expand the impact of its chapter support groups around the world, the Academy recently unveiled its new Sponsor-a-Chapter initiative .

Through this new program, individuals and organizations can make a direct and lasting difference by sponsoring a chapter for a year for just $150 per month. Sponsorship opportunities include chapters in cities in Africa, the Philippines, South America, Central America and Mexico. Sponsors will receive quarterly updates from the local chapter leader, with insights into chapter growth, individual success stories and how donations are making a tangible difference in these members' lives.

"Reaching our 1,000th chapter is a remarkable milestone, but it also signals a new opportunity to fulfill our mission," said Cam Crowther, president of the Academy for Creating Enterprise. "Through the Sponsor-a-Chapter initiative, individuals and organizations have the opportunity to directly support grassroots entrepreneurship in some of the world's most economically challenged regions. Sponsoring a chapter isn't just a donation. It's an act of partnership. It means walking alongside local leaders, investing in real people with real potential and becoming part of their journey toward self-reliance. This is how lasting change happens: through connection, mentorship and belief in what's possible."

Learn more at .

About The Academy for Creating Enterprise

Founded in 1999, the Academy for Creating Enterprise is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals in job-scarce regions become self-reliant through entrepreneurship. By teaching simple, proven business principles and connecting members to local chapter support groups, the Academy empowers necessity-based entrepreneurs to start and grow income-generating activities. To date, the Academy has served over 150,000 members across 16 countries - transforming lives through free training, mentorship and a global community of support. Learn more at .

