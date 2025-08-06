TOC Logistics Goes Live With Made4net's Synapse 3Plexpert WMS

Leading 3PL Selects Made4net to Streamline Complex Operations and Drive Scalable Growth Across Multi-Site Network

TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a leading provider of Warehouse Management Systems (WMS ) and end-to-end supply chain execution solutions, today announced that TOC Logistics, a Canadian 3PL delivering customized supply chain solutions across diverse industries, has successfully gone live with Made4net's Synapse 3PLExpert WMS. The implementation commenced at TOC's Keele facility in Ontario and will roll out across all six facilities- five locations in Ontario and one in Alberta-with full implementation expected by Q3 2025.

As a 3PL specializing in high-variety, low-volume inventory management for mission-critical and regulated industries, TOC Logistics required a solution that could address their complex warehousing needs. Following a competitive RFP and software demonstration process, TOC selected Synapse 3PLExpert for its ability to:



Handle high SKU volumes and time-sensitive inventory

Support multi-procedure workflows

Manage both large, palletized products and small, high-value items

Enable secure and scalable e-commerce fulfillment

Improve inventory visibility and reporting across the supply chain Integrate shipping execution and analytics through TechShip and Crisp

"We needed a system that would help us take our operations to the next level-something flexible, intuitive, and powerful enough to support the diverse needs of our customers," said Owen Nash, President & CEO for TOC Logistics. "Synapse 3PLExpert met those expectations and more."

TOC Logistics' operations span Ontario and Alberta, supporting a diverse customer base that includes some of Ontario's largest distribution companies, as well as North American retailers and manufacturers. The company manages a wide range of products-from healthcare and food items to recreational equipment and electrical utility parts-each with unique handling, packaging, and storage requirements. These include large items like primary cable reels and smaller case goods such as tools.

With Synapse 3PLExpert deployed at the first site, TOC Logistics is already seeing improvements in operational efficiency, billing accuracy, and inventory visibility-positioning the company to expand its services and deliver even greater value to its customers.

"The go-live was a true success," said Jason Evans, Director of Systems & Planning for TOC Logistics. "The Made4net team provided excellent training and support every step of the way-we couldn't have asked for a better partner."

About TOC Logistics

TOC Logistics is a Canadian-based logistics partner specializing in scalable, customer-centric supply chain solutions that move businesses forward. With over 500,000 sq. ft. of strategically located warehousing across Ontario and Alberta, offers a full suite of services-from 3PL warehousing and e-commerce fulfillment to procurement, sourcing and utility sales agency representation.

For more information, visit toclogistics .

About Made4net

Made4net is a global leader in WMS (Warehouse Management System) and supply chain execution software , delivering best-in-class, cloud-based WMS and 3PL WMS solutions . Our adaptable and scalable platform empowers organizations of all sizes to improve efficiency, visibility, and control across their supply chain.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Made4net, LLC

