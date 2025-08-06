Big City Wings Opens 14Th Location In Cypress Tuckerton

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Known for its bold flavors, lively atmosphere, and unbeatable wings, Big City Wings has become a staple in Houston's dining and sports bar scene. But the menu doesn't stop at wings - guests can enjoy Certified Angus Beef burgers, loaded fries, hearty chicken & waffles, and a full bar featuring handcrafted cocktails and local brews.

Whether you're catching the big game, bringing the family out for dinner, or kicking back for happy hour, the new Cypress Tuckerton location is set to become a favorite neighborhood hangout.

"We're thrilled to bring Big City Wings to the Cypress community with the opening of our 14th location," said Sam, Vice President of Operations. "As we grow across Houston, our focus remains the same: serve freshly made, high-quality food and deliver an unbeatable dining experience to every guest. We're proud to be part of the neighborhood and can't wait to welcome everyone through our doors."

Guests can expect the same fan-favorite dishes and welcoming environment that have made Big City Wings a go-to spot for great food, sports, and community.

About Big City Wings

Big City Wings is Houston's go-to destination for crave-worthy wings, comfort food classics, and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. With 14 locations and more on the way, the brand continues to expand its bold flavors and neighborhood spirit throughout the Greater Houston area.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sam Elsaadi

Advertising Agency, You Squared Media

Phone: 346-219-2766

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Big City Wings