New Charter Technologies Welcomes Geoff Boyd As Chief Financial Officer
"I've always gravitated toward middle-market growth and technology companies, especially when there's a clear opportunity to build something meaningful with a team you trust," said Boyd. "New Charter checked all the boxes for me: smart leadership, a compelling ownership group, and a refreshingly grounded culture."
In his new role, Boyd will bring a pragmatic, collaborative approach to financial planning, performance, and operational scale. His focus will be on strengthening financial processes and systems across New Charter's federation of companies, without compromising the entrepreneurial spirit that sets the organization apart.
"I'm not here to break the model," Boyd said. "New Charter was built with local autonomy in mind, and that's what makes it special. But there's real value in bringing structure and support where it makes sense-things like advanced budgeting, centralized FP&A, legal, HR, marketing. If we do it right, our partner companies will see us as a resource, not a roadblock."
Boyd's leadership style centers on accountability, transparency, and follow-through: values shaped by years of working in high-performing teams with clear communication and shared goals.
"It's simple," he said. "You do what you say you're going to do. And when you hit a roadblock, you raise your hand and work out the problem together."
