Advanced In Vivo Efficacy Models For Preclinical Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted By Xtalks
Building on this foundation, this session will examine how validated and custom in vivo platforms are used to develop disease-relevant models that closely replicate human pathophysiology. Integrated PK/PD studies and biomarker analyses confirm mechanisms of action, while study designs are carefully tailored to meet clinical and regulatory objectives. Complemented by advanced analytics, such as digital histopathology, these approaches provide quantifiable insights, and a collaborative, science-driven process ensures efficient progression toward IND-enabling milestones.
Register for this webinar to explore how PK/PD and in vivo efficacy models can accelerate preclinical success across oncology, immunology, fibrosis and other therapeutic areas.
Join experts from Aragen Bioscience , Malavika Ghosh, PhD, Senior VP and Head, Global Preclinical Research Services; and Linh Nguyen, PhD, Director, Oncology & Immunology, Global Preclinical Research Services, for the live webinar on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Advanced In Vivo Efficacy Models for Preclinical Success .
