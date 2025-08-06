Horizon Organic Dairy, LLC, Announces New Trade Name Will Do Business As Horizon Family Brands, Now Positioned To Expand Its Portfolio Of Better-For-You Offerings

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Horizon Organic, a pioneer in organic dairy and the largest USDA-certified organic milk and dairy brand in the world,and Wallaby, a leading brand of organic creamy Australian-style Greek yogurts and cultured products, have always operated under the belief that doing business and doing good should coexist and can be mutually beneficial. Horizon Organic and Wallaby will continue to evolve as market leaders within Horizon Family Brands.

In April 2024, Horizon Organic and Wallaby were acquired by Platinum Equity . Horizon Organic and Wallaby were attractive brands to Platinum as they both offer premium organic and value-added products, which are driving growth in premium dairy categories. There is a tremendous opportunity to build on the legacy of these brands and support the next generation of Horizon Family Brands.

"We are excited to nurture and grow the two terrific brands that we have in Horizon Organic and Wallaby, while also actively pursuing the addition of other better-for-you brands that align with the portfolio we aspire to build," said Tyler Holm, Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Family Brands. "Ideally, in the next three to five years, our portfolio will consist of additional similar brands."

Beyond business growth, Horizon Organic and Wallaby remain committed to the planet and creating a better tomorrow for all. In August 2024, both brands achieved B Corp Certification, which builds on the ongoing commitment to meet high standards of social and environmental impact, transparency and accountability. This involved establishing new baselines and meaningful goals around material sustainability metrics, as well as engaging employees to ensure being a B Corp is not just a tagline but genuinely integrated in daily decision making.

"We are proud to build on the legacy of Horizon Organic and Wallaby to foster the next generation of Horizon Family Brands," continued Holm. "Our mission is to inspire healthier living through purposeful wellness brands, so that we can nourish families as they move through various stages of life. Through strategic growth of our portfolio in the years to come, our vision is to be a leading better-for-you food and beverage company."

Horizon Family Brands is guided by the belief that healthier living nourishes the collective potential for good. The intention is for Horizon Family Brands to grow through both innovation and acquisition opportunities. There's an extraordinary opportunity to build on the heritage of premium dairy and expand into other better-for-you offerings in attractive and adjacent categories.

Horizon Organic will continue to thrive as the largest organic milk and dairy brand in the U.S., and as a leader and innovator in the organic space2. Today, Horizon Organic products can be found on the shelves of more than 45,000 stores coast-to-coast.

Wallaby is inspired by Australian yogurt and delivers what consumers are looking for today in certified organic yogurt, including simple ingredients, high protein, and a creamy, indulgent taste experience. Wallaby has expanded distribution in the natural channel and is focusing on attracting new consumers with its creamy and delicious taste.

Horizon Family Brands is headquartered in Broomfield, Colo. and is led by an experienced leadership team with a deep passion for the organic and better-for-you food and beverage industry. The Horizon Family Brands team looks forward to a better and brighter future for all, and strives to inspire positive change across its employees, brands, partners and the people who enjoy its products.

About Horizon Family Brands

Horizon Family Brands is currently comprised of market leaders Horizon Organic and Wallaby Organic. These two legacy brands have helped shape the organic movement and have also nourished families for decades. The mission of Horizon Family Brands is to inspire healthier living, which nourishes the collective potential for good. For more information about Horizon Family Brands, please visit horizonfamilybrands .

About Horizon Organic

Founded in 1991, two generations of families-and counting-have grown up on Horizon Organic® milk. From the start, as the leading organic milk producer in the U.S., Horizon Organic has been committed to delivering innovative, nourishing dairy that growing families can rely on. As a certified B Corp, Horizon Organic works with more than 500 farmers across the U.S. to bring high-quality, certified organic milk to consumers. For more information on Horizon Organic's full portfolio of organic dairy products, visit horizon .

About Wallaby

Wallaby is a premium yogurt brand that has been producing great tasting, certified organic yogurt for more than 30 years. Wallaby was born out of a trip to Australia by its founders, where they chanced across a deliciously distinctive yogurt. Convinced that Americans would love Australian-style yogurt as much as they did, they set off on a mission with one simple goal: to produce the best tasting yogurt in America. That's why Wallaby yogurt is always slow-crafted with organic milk and premium organic ingredients to create something deliciously different. To learn more about Wallaby Organic, please visit wallabyyogurt .

1 Source: Circana OmniMarket Core Outlets, 52 Weeks Ending Feb 25, 2024

2 Source: Circana OmniMarket Core Outlets, 52 Weeks Ending Feb 25, 2024

