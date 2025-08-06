US Payments Forum Publishes Guidance On Ecommerce And Mobile Payments Security In New Resources
“Security is the foundation upon which trust in and adoption of digital payments rest,” said Christina Hulka, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance.“These new resources go beyond high-level guidance-they provide actionable insights into technologies like tokenization, biometrics, and secure card provisioning, along with fraud management strategies to help the industry stay ahead of evolving threats. By equipping stakeholders with both technical and operational best practices, we aim to strengthen defenses and promote a more resilient digital payments landscape.”
Guidance on Mobile and Contactless Payments Security
The new white paper,“Leading Practices for Securing Mobile and Contactless Payments ,” details crucial security mechanisms, including:
- Tokenization : providing details on both network tokenization and merchant tokenization that are used with digital wallets and card-on-file transactions Biometrics : outlining the types of biometrics used in payments and implementation challenges and solutions Secure Card Provisioning: discussing security considerations for built-in and third-party wallets, tokenization, and mechanisms used for cardholder identification and verification Fraud Management & Account Takeover Prevention : including discussion of different forms of account takeover and the technologies used to detect and prevent fraud.
The white paper also highlights the importance of consumer education and industry-wide collaboration to support secure mobile and contactless transactions.
EMV® 3-D Secure Resource Briefs
The“EMV 3-D Secure Resource Brief s” is an ongoing series of concise primers on trending topics in payments fraud. The series will provide an overview of EMV 3-D Secure (EMV 3DS), the benefits of and use cases for using EMV 3DS, and current adoption issues.
The two resources were developed by the Mobile and Touchless Payments Working Committee and Payments Fraud Working Committee , respectively. Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in participating in upcoming Forum projects can visit the Secure Technology Alliance website to learn how to become a member. By joining the Secure Technology Alliance, members will have access to activities within the U.S. Payments Forum and additional Alliance-affiliated organizations.
About the U.S. Payments Forum
The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body that brings stakeholders together on neutral ground to enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of emerging and existing payment technologies. This is achieved through education, guidance and alternative paths to adoption. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance , an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.
About the Secure Technology Alliance
The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry's premier association. Through its U.S. Payments Forum , Identity and Access Forum and its collaborative working groups, the Alliance fosters open dialogue among industry stakeholders to explore and develop secure technology innovations in the payments, identity and access markets. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies. For more information, please visit .
