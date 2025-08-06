Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited
|Information Technology
|24.7%
|Industrials
|21.0%
|Financials
|14.2%
|Materials
|12.7%
|Energy
|12.3%
|Consumer Discretionary
|9.4%
|Real Estate
|4.3%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.7%
|Communication Services
|0.7%
The top ten investments which comprised 38.1% of the investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2025 were as follows:
|Celestica Inc.
|5.6%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|5.4%
|WSP Global Inc.
|3.9%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|3.7%
|Dollarama Inc.
|3.4%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|3.4%
|The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
|3.4%
|Mastercard Incorporated
|3.3%
|Shopify Inc.
|3.1%
|Apple Inc.
|2.9%
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: ...
website:
