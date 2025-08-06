Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at July 31, 2025, the leverage represented 13.0% of CGI's net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and up from 12.8% at July 31, 2024.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at July 31, 2025 was $40.60, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 1.7% and 3.0%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2025 were as follows: