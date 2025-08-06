Blofin WOW 2025: Trading Competition Draws 370K+ Participants And $12.7B Volume

ROAD TOWN, Virgin Islands, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BloFin has successfully concluded its flagship trading competition, WOW 2025, with the official list of winners now announced. Building on the success of WOW 2024, which saw over 210,000 participants, this year's edition exceeded expectations with more than 370,000 participants and a total trading volume of $12.7 billion, once again demonstrating the strength of BloFin's platform and the enthusiasm of its user base.

WOW 2025 invited both individual traders and teams to compete in a high-pressure, real-time trading environment. A total of 776 teams registered for a chance to win thousands of USDT in prizes, culminating in the crowning of the Cybertruck Supreme Winner, who is now featured on BloFin's official channels alongside the full list of top-performing participants.

Reflecting on the victory, the Cybertruck Supreme Winner commented,“BloFin's platform was incredibly responsive and stable throughout the event, which made a real difference.” The winner added,“I'm excited to see how BloFin continues to evolve. With the tools and opportunities they're building, I believe it's only going to get bigger and more competitive in the future.”









This year's achievement was further bolstered by the momentum from“Ace of Trades”, a global trading challenge hosted by BloFin earlier this year. That event attracted over 220,000 participants-including professional traders and KOLs-and generated a total trading volume exceeding $9.3 billion. As the first major campaign of 2025, Ace of Trades showcased BloFin's reach and infrastructure scalability, setting the tone for the competitive energy that carried into WOW 2025.

The full list of WOW 2025 winners , including the Cybertruck Supreme Winner, is now available on BloFin's official website. All participants can check their final rankings via the event page, and are encouraged to stay tuned for upcoming trading challenges and community-driven campaigns.

Through these large-scale competitions, BloFin continues to solidify its position not just as a high-performance trading platform but also as a community-driven exchange growing in tandem with its user base.

About BloFin

BloFin is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange. The platform offers 490+ USDT-M trading pairs, spot trading, copy trading, API access, unified account management, and advanced sub-account solutions. Committed to security and compliance, xBloFin integrates Fireblocks and Chainalysis to ensure robust asset protection. By partnering with top affiliates, BloFin delivers scalable trading solutions, efficient fund management, and enhanced flexibility for professional traders. As the constant sponsor of TOKEN2049, BloFin continues to expand its global presence, reinforcing its position as the place "WHERE WHALES ARE MADE." For more information, visit BloFin's official website at .

