Kalon Surf Becomes Fully Family-Owned: A Decade Of Passion Culminates In Costa Rican Retreat Milestone
What started with two suitcases, a surfboard, and a bold pivot from corporate careers-Kjeld from roles at BP, Heineken, and Unilever, and Silene from finance post-MBA-has evolved into a thriving haven for surf enthusiasts and wellness seekers. Overcoming construction delays, legal hurdles, and the COVID-19 pandemic, Kalon Surf has grown from 6 rooms to 12 luxurious accommodations, supported by a dedicated team of over 30.
"This isn't just a business update; it's a legacy we're building for our family and guests," said Kjeld Schigt, Co-Founder of Kalon Surf. "From our first waves in Costa Rica to raising our boys here, Kalon has always been about creating joy, connection, and intention. Full ownership energizes us to elevate sustainability and guest experiences even further."
The amicable agreement with Huub Stokman, finalized after a respectful three-hour meeting in February, honors his foundational role while paving the way for Kalon Surf's next chapter. The retreat remains committed to its core: unforgettable surf sessions, farm-to-table dining, and serene escapes that inspire lasting memories.
"As we look ahead, we're more passionate than ever about sharing this slice of paradise," added Silene Vega Delgado, Co-Founder. "Kalon Surf is our home, and we're excited to welcome back old friends and new adventurers."
About Kalon Surf
Kalon Surf is a family-owned, 5-star boutique surf retreat in Dominical, Costa Rica, offering personalized surf coaching, luxury accommodations, and wellness experiences. Founded in 2010, it blends adventure, sustainability, and heartfelt hospitality for guests worldwide.=
