New Book 'Finding Wellness' Offers Hope-And Real Solutions-For The Tired, Overwhelmed, And Discouraged

Finding Wellness

Finding Wellness: Essential Articles for Healing Your Mind, Body, and Spirit is available for presale now and officially launches on September 15.

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For years, Dr. Randall Hansen has heard the same refrain from people concerning their health:“Why bother changing my life? Diabetes runs in my family.”In his new book, Finding Wellness: Essential Articles for Healing Your Mind, Body, and Spirit, Hansen-a holistic health educator-challenges the myth that our health is predetermined by genes or doomed by past choices. Using his skills as an educator, researcher, and author, Hansen shares 50 concise, inspiring, and practical articles exploring health, healing, nutrition, trauma recovery, mental health, and personal/spiritual growth.Rather than focusing on fear of blame, Finding Wellness offers a message of empowerment and hope-showcasing that even small, achievable steps can create real healing, regardless of your starting point. At a time when health headlines are increasingly scary and overwhelming, this book is a hopeful guide for anyone exhausted by trendy diets, chronic illness, or endless prescriptions. This book delivers a solid, accessible, and uplifting roadmap to reclaiming well-being that is free from fads and gimmicks.“So many people have shared their stories of struggling with diets, medications, and nagging mental and physical issues,” states Dr. Randall Hansen, adding:“This book is the direct result of these conversations so that a wider audience can receive the same help I offer individuals.”Besides the many stories, these are some of the statistics that led Hansen to create the book:.9 in 10 adults are metabolically unhealthy;.3 in 4 people are overweight... and 42% are classified as obese;.1 out of every 3 adults and children is prediabetic;.Most leading causes of death-heart disease, cancer, strokes, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, liver disease-are largely preventable;.75% of adults struggle with mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, and substance abuse.“These numbers are staggering, but they don't have to be anyone's destiny,” adds Hansen.“When people feel hopeless or believe their health is unchangeable, the educator in me must speak up. Big transformations are possible-often from simple diet and lifestyle shifts. My mantra is small steps, real healing.”The book equips readers with clear, evidence-based strategies to easily begin their healing and health journeys-without guilt, shame, or fear. It emphasizes holistic wellness, nurturing the mind, body, and spirit.Finding Wellness is available for presale now. Learn more on the book's website: FindingWellnessBook:About the Publisher, Empowering SitesEmpoweringSites is a wellness-focused content platform with a mission to help people improve their lives-offering trusted resources, expert advice, and self-help tools to support personal transformation. This book is the fourth published under this imprint.About the Author: Dr. Randall HansenDr. Randall Hansen is on a mission to help people around the world live longer, healthier, and more joy-filled lives. He shares this passion and Divine mission by educating and empowering others to take charge of their wellness through nutrition, movement, trauma healing, and spiritual alignment.He is also the author of:.The Healing Revolution Diet: A Science-based Approach to Heal Your Gut, Reverse Chronic Illnesses, Lose Weight, Clear Your Mind, and Increase Longevity;.HEAL! Wholeistic Practices to Help Clear Your Trauma, Heal Yourself, and Live Your Best Life; and.Triumph Over Trauma: Psychedelic Medicines Are Helping People Heal Their Trauma, Change Their Lives, and Grow Their Spirituality.Dr. Hansen's focus and advocacy center around true health and healing ... resulting in people living an authentic and long life filled with peace, joy, and love.Media ContactDr. Randall Hansen, Ph.D....Web Version of Media Release

Randall Hansen

EmpoweringSites

...

