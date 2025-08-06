Global Mortgage Group Appoints Leonard Lee As Head Of International Mortgages As Asian Demand For Global Property Grows

Leonard Lee, Head of International Mortgages

Asian Investors Drive Surge in Global Mortgage Demand as GMG Scales Solutions Across Key International Markets

- Donald Klip, Co-Founder, Global Mortgage GroupSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Mortgage Group (GMG), a leader in cross-border mortgage solutions for international property investors, is proud to announce the promotion of Leonard Lee to Head of International Mortgages. Formerly serving as Head of Australia Mortgages, Leonard now takes on a global mandate to expand GMG's financing capabilities and meet rising demand for international real estate financing, especially among high-net-worth investors in Asia.With a surge in overseas property investment driven by aspirations for education, lifestyle, and long-term asset growth, GMG is scaling its lending solutions across key markets such as London, Australia, Singapore, and the United States. Full list below.“As families across Asia look to diversify wealth, secure global residences for children's education, or acquire investment homes abroad, mortgage financing has become an essential pillar of international real estate planning,” said Donald Klip, Co-Founder of Global Mortgage Group.“Leonard's proven expertise in international markets and strong client relationships make him the ideal leader to take GMG's lending reach to the next level.”In his expanded role, Leonard will oversee both purchase mortgages and home equity-backed lending globally. With homeowners sitting on trillions in home equity and many traditional banks tightening credit, GMG is stepping in to offer bespoke bridging loans and cash-out refinancing in Singapore and the U.S., helping clients unlock liquidity across borders.“I'm honored to lead our global mortgage efforts at such a pivotal time,” said Leonard Lee, Head of International Mortgages at GMG.“We are seeing unprecedented appetite for global property from investors in Asia, and GMG is uniquely positioned to bridge the financing gap-whether it's buying a pied-à-terre in London, funding a child's education base in Sydney, or tapping into home equity in Singapore to reinvest elsewhere.”Leonard's appointment underscores GMG's commitment to offering full-service international mortgage solutions tailored to today's globally-minded investors. The firm continues to grow its network of global lending partners and digital mortgage processing capabilities to deliver fast, transparent, and personalized financing options.Countries Where GMG Offers Property Purchase Financing/Refinancing:U.S., UK, Australia, Canada, UAE (Dubai), France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Latin America, Japan, ThailandCountries Where GMG Offers Home Equity-cash out/Bridging Loans:Singapore, UK, U.S., Canada, Spain, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, MalaysiaAbout Global Mortgage GroupGlobal Mortgage Group (GMG) is the leading cross-border mortgage platform, helping international investors finance property purchases around the world. With access to over 200 lending partners, GMG specializes in mortgages for foreign nationals, non-residents, expats, and high-net-worth clients seeking global real estate exposure.Contact InformationLeonard Lee: ...; +65 8282-8388 (WhatsApp); (LinkedIn)

