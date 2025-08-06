Zoomex World Trading Championship 2025 Concludes Successfully

Stress-Tested Under Extreme Market Conditions

ZWTC 2025 officially kicked off on May 15, leveraging a live trading system. It featured multiple competitive tracks - including Team ROI Rankings, Individual PnL Leaderboards, and a Lucky Draw - to simulate real market pressure and volatility.

During the championship, Zoomex experienced a significant surge in daily order-matching requests. Despite the extreme conditions, the platform maintained sub-10ms average latency with zero downtime, zero slippage, and smooth execution - earning overwhelming positive feedback from participants.

Zoomex's tech team credited this performance to its proprietary matching engine and distributed architecture, built in-house. The tournament served not only as a trading competition, but also as a real-world stability stress test. With million-level concurrent processing capacity and intelligent node-switching mechanisms, Zoomex ensured uninterrupted service for traders worldwide.

Multi-Layered Prize Structure Designed for All Trader Profiles

ZWTC 2025 featured a 2,400,000 USDT total prize pool, with actual distribution based on user engagement and competition rules:



Team Battle : 480,000 USDT distributed; top team awarded 111,360 USDT

Individual Battle : 288,000 USDT distributed; top trader earned 56,160 USDT Lucky Draw : 192,000 USDT distributed to incentivize broader participation

The event saw a significant uptick in user activity from Southeast Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Many traders reported that this was their first time testing strategies in real volatility, and praised Zoomex's precision execution and system reliability at critical moments.

Strengthening Global Branding with a "Speed Trading" Identity

ZWTC 2025 also marked a strategic milestone in Zoomex's global brand positioning. As the official crypto trading partner of the F1 MoneyGram Haas Team, Zoomex integrates the spirit of motorsport - speed, control, and system resilience - into the core of its trading values.

The tournament's successful conclusion not only proved the platform's technical strength but also reinforced Zoomex's brand recognition across global markets. Looking ahead, Zoomex will continue to focus on user-centric innovation, combining global strategy with technical excellence to build a more open, intuitive, and trustless trading ecosystem.

"A tournament is not the finish line - it's our launchpad to the future."

Zoomex | Tap to Trade the Future

About ZOOMEX:

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform that follows the core values of "simplicity × ease of use × speed." The platform is dedicated to providing users with high-performance, low-barrier trading experiences. Zoomex optimizes both its matching engine and user interaction processes, supporting millisecond-level command responses, and significantly enhancing usability through a minimalist interface. With flexible identity verification mechanisms and a free trading system, Zoomex is building a faster, safer, and more accessible trading environment for users worldwide.

