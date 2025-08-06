Result Of AGM
|Number
|Resolution
|For
|Discretionary
|Against
|Vote Withheld
|1
|To receive and approve the Company's annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2025 together with the strategic report, Directors' report and independent auditor's report thereon.
|11,381,274
|302,139
|0
|80,311
|2
|To approve and declare a final dividend of 1.3p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2025
|11,251,254
|440,509
|11,800
|60,161
|3
|To approve the Directors' remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2025 other than the part of such report containing the Director' remuneration policy
|10,139,115
|747,161
|661,241
|216,207
|4
|To re-elect Mr D P A Gravells as a Director
|10,036,101
|336,554
|914,516
|476,553
|5
|To re-elect Mr T Chambers as a Director
|10,571,509
|336,554
|423,072
|432,589
|6
|To re-elect Mr S P Devonshire as a Director
|10,117,929
|336,554
|566,971
|742,270
|7
|To re-elect Miss R K Ramparia as a Director
|10,396,293
|336,554
|599,508
|431,369
|8
|To appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as independent auditor
|11,047,115
|321,571
|193,654
|201,384
|9
|To authorise the Aduit & Risk Committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor
|11,098,914
|412,967
|122,818
|129,025
|10
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 for the purposes of the Offer
|10,617,264
|398,541
|533,227
|214,692
|11
|To generally authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006
|10,508,280
|440,115
|525,810
|289,519
|12
|To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities for the purposes of the Offer
|10,090,639
|424,620
|857,863
|390,602
|13
|To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain other allotments of equity securities
|10,064,016
|458,939
|883,027
|357,742
|14
|To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006
|11,025,830
|358,352
|71,360
|308,182
|15
|To adopt new articles of association
|10,744,449
|378,780
|331,844
|308,651
|16
|To cancel the share premium account and credit the amount so cancelled to a special reserve of the Company
|10,883,847
|377,032
|99,707
|403,138
Enquiries:
Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430
Website:
The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, nor form part of, this announcement.
