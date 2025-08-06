Result Of AGM

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held on 6 August 2025, all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr Thomas Chambers, Mr David Gravells, Mr Simon Devonshire and Ms Ranjan Ramparia.

Ms Cecilia McAnulty did not stand for re-election at the AGM and retired as a director of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM.

Whilst Mr Gravells has been re-elected as a director, he has stood down as Chair of the Board. Mr Chambers has succeeded Mr Gravells as Chair of the Board.

A copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from:

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows: