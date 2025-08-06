Stansberry Asset Management Expands National Presence With New Office In Camas, Washington

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New office brings active investment strategies and holistic financial planning to the Pacific Northwest, led by Ryan Walker, CFP®, CEPA.

CAMAS, Wash., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stansberry Asset Management (SAM), a registered investment advisory firm known for its active investment strategies and holistic financial planning , is pleased to announce the official opening of its newest office in Camas, Washington.

The expansion enhances SAM's ability to serve clients throughout the Pacific Northwest with customized investment solutions and long-term planning. The Camas office is led by Ryan Walker, CFP®, CEPA , Senior Wealth Manager and Financial Advisor at SAM, who brings over 15 years of experience helping individuals, families, and business owners navigate life's financial complexities.

“I've called this region home since 2013 and have had the privilege of working with many clients across SW Washington and the greater Portland area,” said Ryan Walker.“Opening a dedicated office in Camas allows us to deepen those relationships and provide even more personalized service to those looking for clarity and confidence in their financial plans.”

With over $1.2 billion in assets under management, SAM continues to grow its national footprint while maintaining its client-first approach. The new Camas location joins SAM's offices in Texas, New York, and California.

About Stansberry Asset Management (SAM)

Stansberry Asset Management is a registered investment advisory firm headquartered in Westlake, Texas, with offices in New York, NY, Clifton Park, NY and San Mateo, CA with clients across the country. SAM marries informed, active, sophisticated investment management with holistic financial and wealth planning, all with a focus on helping clients build and preserve their legacy. SAM's approach is rooted in rigorous analysis, strategic insight, and a commitment to client-centric service. For more information, please visit .

About Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker is a financial professional with a wealth of experience in guiding clients through complex financial landscapes. He began his career in the financial services industry during the bear market of 2008, helping investors navigate a challenging economic environment. Before joining SAM, he served as an Associate Financial Planner and spent approximately eight years with a large Registered Investment Advisor, where he played a key role in developing personalized financial strategies that helped clients achieve their financial and retirement goals.

Ryan graduated from Bridgewater State University with a bachelor's degree in Operations Management, concentrating in Finance. As a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® (CFP®) professional and a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA), he is uniquely qualified to support business owners navigate their transition plans.

Originally from the Boston area, Ryan has called the West Coast home since 2013 and lives in SW Washington State. In his free time, he enjoys hiking in the gorge, boating along the Columbia River, and exploring diverse cuisines and cultures around the world.

