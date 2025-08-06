Stratus Networks Expands Executive Team With Strategic Appointments Of Matthew Drohan And Katie Merce

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Industry veterans bring deep expertise in carrier strategy, legal infrastructure, and scalable growth execution

- Darren Feder, CEOPEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stratus Networks, a leading provider of private fiber infrastructure and enterprise-grade communication solutions, today announced the addition of two senior leaders to its executive team: Katie Merce as Vice President of Legal and Matthew Drohan as Vice President of Strategic Sales. These appointments enhance Stratus' operational capabilities and go-to-market strength as the company accelerates its fiber network expansion and continues delivering mission-critical connectivity solutions.Katie Merce, VP of Legal Merce brings more than 15 years of telecommunications legal experience, spanning contract negotiation, regulatory compliance, real estate, and telecom right-of-way. She has successfully partnered with local, state, and federal agencies to navigate complex permitting and infrastructure challenges-expertise that will support Stratus' rapid network growth.“Katie's legal acumen and deep understanding of telecom infrastructure make her a vital addition to our leadership team,” said Darren Feder, Chief Executive Officer of Stratus Networks.“Her expertise ensures that we expand with speed and precision while staying ahead of regulatory requirements.”Matthew Drohan, VP of Strategic Sales Drohan joins Stratus with over 30 years of leadership in telecom sales and network strategy. He most recently served as Vice President of Global Carrier and Wholesale Sales at Nitel, where he led national carrier initiatives and strategic partnerships. His prior experience with Windstream, US Signal, McLeodUSA, and MFS reflects a career building scalable metro fiber networks, high-performing sales teams, and customer-centric go-to-market strategies.“Matthew is a powerhouse in the carrier, enterprise, and channel spaces,” said Mark A. Dickey, Chief Revenue Officer at Stratus Networks.“His leadership will be instrumental as we scale our strategic routes to market and expand access to Stratus' purpose-built fiber network and business services platform.”Investing in People and Growth The appointments of Merce and Drohan reflect Stratus Networks' ongoing investment in leadership, customer experience, and operational excellence.“Our strategy is deliberate,” added Feder.“We're building a company that leads with trust, delivers with precision, and keeps our customers at the center of everything we do. Matthew and Katie will play a critical role in that journey.”AboutStratus Networks is a leading provider of private fiber infrastructure and enterprise-grade communication solutions, delivering mission-critical connectivity to businesses across all 50 states. With a focus on reliability, scalability, and customer-first service, Stratus empowers organizations to operate seamlessly in today's data-driven world.

