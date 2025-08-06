Space Force Association Welcomes Four Leading Corporate Partners To Propel National Spacepower

- Col (ret.) Bill“Hippie” WoolfCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Space Force Association (SFA), the premier nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the United States Space Force (USSF) and promoting national spacepower, is proud to announce the addition of five distinguished corporate partners - Capella Space, Clean Plan Communications, Southwest Research Institute and Radiation Team - to its expanding alliance of space industry leaders.“These partnerships reflect the dynamic intersection of industry innovation and national defense,” said Col (ret.) Bill“Hippie” Woolf, Space Force Association Founder and CEO.“Each company brings mission-critical capability that will help elevate the U.S. Space Force and inspire the next generation of space professionals.”Capella SpaceCapella Space is the first U.S. company to design, build, launch, and operate commercial SAR satellites, delivering all-weather, day/night Earth observation at sub 0.25 m resolution. Their fully automated tasking API enables rapid satellite imagery for defense, disaster relief, and commercial uses.Clean Plan CommunicationsClean Plan Communications offers strategic communications, public affairs, and crisis-response services tailored to high-stakes, high-tech sectors. With deep roots in military and security communications, they enhance organizational transparency and stakeholder trust in space and national defense arenas.Southwest Research Institute (SwRI)SwRI is a leading independent R&D nonprofit with over 3,200 employees and nearly $915 M in revenue. Its Space Science and Engineering divisions have built and flown instruments on missions such as Juno, Lucy, New Horizons, and the PUNCH heliophysics mission. SwRI is pioneering small-satellite development, avionics, and space-weather instrumentation.Radiation TeamRadiation Team develops advanced radiation protection systems, particularly the AstroRad vest, designed to shield astronauts from harmful cosmic and solar radiation-a product tested aboard the ISS and selected for Artemis missions.Together, these partnerships will enable joint initiatives in education, professional development, thought leadership, and emerging technologies-reinforcing America's strategic posture and talent pipeline in space.To learn more about the Space Force Association and its corporate partners, visit .

Catherine Sawyer

Space Force Association

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.