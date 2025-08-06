Six Miscreants Rob Jewellery Shop In Bihar's Gopalganj

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Aug 6 (IANS) In a shocking broad daylight robbery, a gang of six armed criminals looted jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Wednesday.

The armed criminals struck at Surbhi Jewellers in the Dharamparasa market under the Manjha police station area.

The gang, riding three motorcycles, stormed into the shop and held the shop owner, employees and customers hostage at gunpoint.

They have fired several rounds, created panic before fleeing with the looted ornaments.

The incident triggered chaos in the market, forcing nearby shopkeepers to shut their establishments and flee the area in fear.

The brazen act has raised serious questions about the security arrangements in the district.

Upon receiving information, Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rajesh Kumar, along with a police team, reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Senior officers, including Saran range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Nilesh Kumar and Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Dixit, visited the crime spot.

The CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed, and the police have launched intensive raids to nab the culprits.

DIG Kumar said, "Preliminary inputs suggest that around six criminals were involved. Jewellery worth Rs 10 to 12 lakh has been looted. The investigation is underway, and arrests will be made soon. We are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the robbers."

The police suspect local support for the gang and are probing potential lapses in the local security setup.

Meanwhile, the incident has left the jewellery trader community in shock, demanding swift and strict action in this incident.

The Gopalganj police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita in Manjha police station.

Earlier on June 25 this year, a gang of five armed men looted the jewellery shop in the Kuchaikot area in Gopalganj.

They had looted around gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh.