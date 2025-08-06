Arevon Reaches Full Operations At Its $2 Billion Eland Solar-Plus-Storage Project In California

One of the largest solar-plus-storage installations in the U.S.,

the landmark Eland project will generate 7% of Los Angeles's electricity

and deliver homegrown, reliable power to more than 266,000 homes annually

MOJAVE, Calif. and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arevon Energy, Inc., a leading American energy developer, owner, and operator, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the company's Eland Solar-plus-Storage Project, which is now fully operational. Arevon's two-phase Eland project, sited near Mojave in Kern County, is one of the nation's largest solar-plus-storage facilities, with total capital costs of more than $2 billion. Combined, the Eland 1 & 2 projects will be able to power more than 266,000 homes annually, and overall, can provide 7% of the total electricity requirements for the city of Los Angeles.

Arevon developed and will own and operate the Eland Solar-plus-Storage Project, which has a total nameplate capacity of 758 megawatts (MWdc) of solar paired with 300 MW/1,200 megawatt hours of energy storage. Eland 1 reached commercial operation at the end of 2024 , and Eland 2 recently commenced full operation - together, the two phases comprise 1.36 million solar panels and 172 lithium iron phosphate batteries (LFP). The batteries, which were manufactured locally in Lathrop, California, efficiently and quickly discharge power during times of peak demand, strengthening California's energy security, especially in the face of extreme heat, brownouts, and blackouts. LFP battery technology also offers enhanced safety compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries. In commercial use since 2019, LFP batteries have had no reported fire incidents, making them the reliable and secure choice for utility-scale storage. Cumulatively, Eland 1 & 2 generated approximately 1,000 jobs to construct the facility, and the project is expected to disburse more than $36 million in local government payments throughout its lifetime, which can support schools, public services, and necessary infrastructure enhancements.

Public officials, utility representatives, community leaders, and local stakeholders gathered to mark the project's operations at an on-site ribbon-cutting ceremony. Sharing remarks at the event were Mayor Karen Bass, City of Los Angeles; Trelynd Bradley, Deputy Director for Innovation and Emerging Technologies at the California Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz); Janisse Quiñones, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Engineer at Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP); Daniel E. Garcia, Executive Director at Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA); Scott Mellon, General Manager at Glendale Water and Power (GWP); Chris Hannan, President at the State Building and Construction Trades Council of California; Lorelei Oviatt, AICP, Director at Kern County Planning and Natural Resources, and Justin Johnson, Chief Operating Officer at Arevon. Kevin Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Arevon, served as the event's master of ceremonies.

California is on track to achieve 100% clean energy by 2035, with 57% of the state's electricity already coming from renewable resources. Arevon's Eland project further advances California's renewable energy goals, particularly as the state works to phase out other technologies.

"We are building a greener Los Angeles. The Eland Solar-plus-Storage Project alone will generate enough power to serve more than 266,000 homes in Los Angeles and push the city's clean energy share above 60 percent, a major milestone in L.A.'s transition to being powered by 100% clean energy by 2035," Mayor Bass said. "This is L.A.'s clean energy future - I want to thank LADWP, Arevon, and all of the partners who made this occasion possible."

"Bringing Eland Solar-plus-Storage online is a defining achievement for Arevon. Not only is Eland the largest project in our portfolio, but it also delivers reliable and affordable energy at scale and reflects our team's leadership in advancing California's renewables-forward future," Smith said. "Strong collaboration among the project's landowners and community members as well as our power offtake and financing partners was essential in getting us to this moment. We are pleased to deliver homegrown, stable, and secure power to Los Angelenos and contribute to the state's renewable energy goals - all the while supporting local communities and investing in long-term sustainability."

The energy generated and stored by Eland is under long-term agreements with SCPPA, who delivers it to its members, LADWP and GWP.

"This celebration marks a critical step toward LADWP's accelerated goal of 100% clean energy by 2035," Quiñones said. "The Eland project represents what we need to achieve this objective - scale, energy storage, reliability, and innovation - while demonstrating what is possible when public and private sectors partner to benefit our city and the environment."

"Eland is a game-changer for Glendale. It's not just about clean energy - it's about building a smarter, more resilient power grid that meets the moment. With cutting-edge solar and storage in one of the biggest projects of its kind, we're locking in affordable, 100% carbon-free energy for our community and setting the pace for what a modern utility should look like," Mellon said.

"The Eland project exemplifies what's possible when public power agencies and innovative private partners work together to deliver transformative energy solutions. This milestone is not just about megawatts, it's about building a more sustainable, reliable future for the communities and members we serve," Garcia said.

To date - and this is just the beginning - Arevon has contributed to several community-centered initiatives in the Eland Solar-plus-Storage project area. As the long-term owner and operator of the project, Arevon is committed to continuing its support for local programs throughout the life of the project. In partnership with the Safe Haven Kid's League of California City , Arevon has helped provide food security, school supplies, infant care items, and workforce reentry programs. The company also supports the I Love California City Economic Development Group , funding infrastructure upgrades and clean-up events for Balsitis Park to promote outdoor activities and community well-being.

Arevon is a nationwide renewable energy developer and a leader in California with more than 3.7 gigawatts in operation, representing more than $5 billion in capital investments. The company recently issued other announcements celebrating achievements at several of its California projects, including the start of operations at its Peregrine Energy Storage Project , its Eland 1 Solar-plus-Storage Project , its Vikings Solar-plus-Storage Project , and its Condor Energy Storage Project . Arevon also announced construction proceedings at its Nighthawk Energy Storage Project and executed offtake agreements for its Cormorant Energy Storage Project and its Avocet Energy Storage Project . Condor Energy Storage in Grand Terrace received the North America Storage Deal of the Year Award , and Vikings Solar-plus-Storage in Imperial County was the recipient of IJGlobal's Renewables Deal of the Year – Energy Storage Award .

About Arevon Energy, Inc.

Arevon is a U.S. energy leader committed to powering America with affordable, reliable, and secure homegrown energy. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and with a regional office in New York City, the company's experienced and dedicated staff develops, finances, builds, owns, and operates renewable energy projects nationwide. With a strong track record in utility-scale solar and energy storage, Arevon is a trusted partner to utilities and businesses seeking cost-effective, sustainable energy solutions. By prioritizing American manufacturing and domestic energy production, the company invests in U.S. jobs, strengthens local economies, and advances the country's energy independence.

Arevon owns and operates more than 5.3 gigawatts (GW) of solar and energy storage projects across 17 states, representing more than $10 billion in capital investment, and is constructing approximately 1 GW of new capacity. The company also partnered with local utilities to develop and build 480 megawatts of solar energy, ensuring each project was successfully integrated into their communities. Within the last two years, Arevon has completed more than $3.8 billion in project financings and closed on a $600 million corporate revolver to fund continued company growth. With a 9 GW development portfolio and continued investment in new projects, Arevon is solidifying its role as a leader in powering an American energy future. For more information, visit arevonenergy .

About Southern California Public Power Authority

Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA) is a Joint Powers Authority, created in 1980, for the purpose of providing joint planning, financing, construction, and operation of transmission and generation projects. Comprised of eleven municipal utilities and one irrigation district, SCPPA's Members serve more than 5 million Californians (2 million customers) across a service area of 9,000 square miles. SCPPA's Members supply 16% of California's power.

SOURCE Arevon

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED