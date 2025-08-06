MDVIP CEO Larry Kutscher Takes Dual Role As Chairman, Marking Completion Of Leadership Team Transformation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Over the past year under Kutscher's leadership as CEO, MDVIP has made a series of key executive hires who bring specialized expertise across critical business functions, including operations, marketing, technology, product development and human resources.

"I'm honored to be appointed Chairman, which caps off an organizational evolution that advances our mission to transform primary care and firmly positions MDVIP for its next phase of growth," said Kutscher. "This past year has been exceptional for the company, as we've built a world-class leadership team, while strengthening our national network with a record number of new physicians and investing in the business to better serve our affiliates and members."

MDVIP Leadership Team

The MDVIP leadership team is comprised of several long-term MDVIP veterans as well as newcomers to the company.



Andrea Klemes, DO, FACE , Chief Medical Officer , is responsible for driving quality in the delivery of MDVIP's primary care model, working in collaboration with the network's Medical Advisory Board. Prior to joining MDVIP in 2010, Klemes worked at Procter & Gamble in personal healthcare, women's health and digestive wellness. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and Endocrinology and is a graduate of the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Ben Stapleton , Chief Operating Officer , is responsible for delivering operational excellence across the physician lifecycle, from practice transitions to succession planning. Prior to joining MDVIP in January 2025, Stapleton served in senior healthcare leadership roles at DaVita, Everside Health and Crossroads Treatment Centers. He holds degrees from Harvard University and the University of Cambridge.



Jessica Jacobs , Chief Marketing Officer , leads MDVIP's customer marketing, member sales and physician marketing teams. Jacobs, who joined the company in January 2025, has an extensive background in consumer marketing for technology businesses, including Shopify and Wayfair, and holds degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and University of Chicago Booth School of Business.



John Kane , Chief Technology Officer , oversees all technology functions, including cybersecurity, software engineering, IT operations and digital platforms that support physicians and patients. Kane, who joined MDVIP in October 2024, brings deep expertise in building data-driven digital experiences, with prior leadership roles at Billtrust (FinTech SaaS) and TravelClick (Travel SaaS). He holds degrees from Carnegie Mellon University and Drexel University's College of Engineering.



Ken Nazemetz , Executive Vice President, Physician Development , heads the strategy and day-to-day operations of MDVIP's physician development efforts. Since joining the company in 2008, Nazemetz has been instrumental in the recruitment and transitioning of hundreds of primary care physicians from solo and small independent practices, large medical groups, hospitals and health systems into the MDVIP practice model. He is a graduate of Davidson College.



Matt Grossman , Chief Financial Officer , oversees the financial planning and analysis, accounting, payments and M&A functions for MDVIP. Prior to joining the company in 2016, he was controller for Charter Schools USA. Grossman is a certified public accountant and holds a bachelor's and master's degree from Florida Atlantic University.



Michele Martello , General Counsel , manages the company's legal affairs and leads its compliance and government relations efforts, advocating on behalf of primary care and MDVIP's affiliated physicians to influence federal policy. Martello, who has been with MDVIP since 2008, previously worked for Broad and Cassel as a member of the firm's Health Law Practice Group. She holds degrees from Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad Law Center and Westminster College.



Neal Keltz , Chief Product Officer , leads the vision, strategy and execution for innovative product offerings that elevate the MDVIP experience for physicians and patients. Prior to joining the company in April 2025, Keltz headed transformative product initiatives at companies including Togetherwork, TravelClick and American Express. He holds a degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

Theresa Graff , Chief Human Resources Officer , is responsible for all aspects of MDVIP's HR strategy, including talent acquisition, professional development, performance management and workplace culture. Prior to joining MDVIP in January 2025, Graff served in HR and operational leadership roles at 3Pillar Global, Hilton and Deloitte. She holds degrees from The George Washington University and Grand Canyon University.

About MDVIP

Founded in 2000, MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of over 1,400 physicians serving over 425,000 patients. MDVIP-affiliated physicians limit the size of their practices, giving them the time to provide patients with more individualized service and attention, including an annual comprehensive preventive care program and customized wellness plan. Published research shows that the MDVIP model identifies more patients at risk for cardiovascular disease, delivers more preventive health services and saves the healthcare system hundreds of millions of dollars through reduced hospitalizations and readmissions. MDVIP is ranked one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare . For more information, visit . Follow MDVIP on Facebook , Instagram , X and LinkedIn .

