123Invent Inventor Develops 24-Hour Camera System For Vehicles (CHK-4049)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide motorists with an effective means of automatically recording accidents, incidents, crimes, confrontations, and mishaps while traveling," said an inventor, from Hanover Park, Ill., "so I invented the EZ DRIVER FOOTAGE SAVER. My design would offer an improved alternative to traditional dash cam products and surveillance systems."
The invention provides an automatic way to record accidents and incidents for motorists. In doing so, it offers an accurate account of the incident. It also would not drain the car's starting battery. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.
The EZ DRIVER FOOTAGE SAVER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Derrick Kay at 224-735-0875 or email [email protected].
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment