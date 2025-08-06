123Invent Inventor Develops 24-Hour Camera System For Vehicles (CHK-4049)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide motorists with an effective means of automatically recording accidents, incidents, crimes, confrontations, and mishaps while traveling," said an inventor, from Hanover Park, Ill., "so I invented the EZ DRIVER FOOTAGE SAVER. My design would offer an improved alternative to traditional dash cam products and surveillance systems."

The invention provides an automatic way to record accidents and incidents for motorists. In doing so, it offers an accurate account of the incident. It also would not drain the car's starting battery. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The EZ DRIVER FOOTAGE SAVER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Derrick Kay at 224-735-0875 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED