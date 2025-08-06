Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

123Invent Inventor Develops 24-Hour Camera System For Vehicles (CHK-4049)


2025-08-06 10:46:12
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide motorists with an effective means of automatically recording accidents, incidents, crimes, confrontations, and mishaps while traveling," said an inventor, from Hanover Park, Ill., "so I invented the EZ DRIVER FOOTAGE SAVER. My design would offer an improved alternative to traditional dash cam products and surveillance systems."

The invention provides an automatic way to record accidents and incidents for motorists. In doing so, it offers an accurate account of the incident. It also would not drain the car's starting battery. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The EZ DRIVER FOOTAGE SAVER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Derrick Kay at 224-735-0875 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN06082025003732001241ID1109893726

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search