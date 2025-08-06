MSI's Chicken Salad Chick And Spark Softball Hosts VIP Meet & Greet Lunch To Celebrate Community And Team Spirit

This collaboration reflects Spark Softball's mission to empower women through sport, while highlighting Chicken Salad Chick's ongoing dedication to giving back to the communities it serves.

About Spark Softball:

The Oklahoma City Spark is a professional women's fastpitch softball team dedicated to growing the sport and delivering a world-class fan experience. Founded in 2023, the Spark quickly became a standout team, setting records and drawing thousands of fans each game. The Spark continues to elevate the game with elite athletes like Jocelyn Alo, Jayda Coleman, and Kelly Maxwell. Home games are played at Tom Heath Field, offering an affordable, fan-friendly atmosphere. More than a team, the Spark is a movement-empowering women, connecting with the community, and shaping the future of softball.

About Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC:

Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC (MSI) serves as the shared services organization for several franchisee groups: North Texas Bells, LLC, North Texas Wings, LLC, Memphis Wings Operations, LLC, Southern Wings Enterprises, LLC, Austin Chicks, LLC, Oklahoma Chicks, LLC, and Indy Chicks, LLC. Committed to its mission, "Consistently Best on Block," MSI has successfully expanded to over 120 locations across eight states. See Meauxsi for additional information.

About Chicken Salad Chick:

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 290 restaurants in 21 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2024, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See ChickenSaladChick for additional information.

