How One Wall Street Became The Premier Address For Lifestyle Offering Turn-Key Homes Amidst Record Sales And The Launch Of Printemps' U.S. Flagship

The contract coincides with the recent opening of Printemps , the iconic Parisian retailer's flagship U.S. location at One Wall Street. Far from a traditional department store, Printemps has evolved in its 160-year legacy and now introduces an immersive, multi‐level lifestyle destination blending fashion, design, culture, and cuisine. Designed by acclaimed architect Laura Gonzalez, the store features five food‐and‐beverage venues operated by Kent Hospitality and overseen by award‐winning chef Gregory Gourdet. This final retail unveiling completes a vision years in the making: a vertical neighborhood where thoughtfully curated shopping, dining, wellness, and hospitality converge with exceptionally designed residences – all within a single address.

Commanding the southwest corner of the building, Residence 3304 spans 2,968 square feet and includes three bedrooms, three‐and‐a‐half bathrooms, and a 1,359‐square‐foot wraparound terrace offering panoramic views of New York Harbor, the Hudson River, and the Manhattan skyline. The home was offered turnkey through One Wall Street's partnership with Artefacto , the internationally celebrated Brazilian furniture house. While the furnishings provided an elegant turnkey solution, the speed of the transaction underscores a broader trend: fully realized lifestyle ecosystems are fast becoming a decisive factor in buyer behavior at the high-end.

Just one week prior to the 3304 contract, Residence 2401 – another expansive terrace home – entered contract with a last asking price of $5,995,000 and was featured in the Olshan Luxury Market Report, solidifying the property's trending position in the report since an earlier 3-bed contract with a last listed price of $6,495,000 that signed earlier this year. Olshan's report qualifies luxury transactions as those above $4M. The Financial District has seen solid momentum in such luxury sales, with One Wall Street driving 50% of contracts within the category last quarter, according to MarketProof.

"Our Residents choose to live and invest at One Wall Street because they recognize the rarified opportunity we have created and delivered in perfect time to meet the evolution of this dynamic, and now highly sought-after neighborhood," says Anna Zarro, President, One Wall Street Sales. "We are offering a truly exceptional lifestyle, not just selling the most beautiful real estate. This building has pioneered the vision of becoming a 'city-within-a-city' for discerning residents. A host of private residential amenities pair seamlessly with curated retail amenities including Whole Foods; the long awaited neighborhood grocery store, Life Time, an athletic country club that combines fitness, spa services, salon, a kids' academy and social spaces under one roof- and now finally the 'NYC Pied-a-Terre' outpost of beloved Parisian luxury retailer Printemps- which has proven to be a true fashion and F&B wonderland. Collectively, this has provided the proof of concept long awaited for premium luxury condo development in the area."

"Interest and activity in our sales office has reached a fever-pitch, with transactions across the full unit mix and at all price points, we have issued three contracts in 24 hours in each of the past two weeks. Many of our residents are coming to us from within the neighborhood seeking an upgrade, and not only from nearby TriBeCa and SoHo, but also the Upper West Side. The overwhelming majority of our recent trades have been with end-user purchasers who intend to call One Wall Street home," says Zarro.

As a testament to marketplace reception, the first set of Artefacto‐styled turnkey homes included four residences of which only two are still available: Residence 2609 and Residence 2008 (each listed at $2.995 million) as Residence 3010 (listed at $3.495 million) also went to contract the last week of July. These homes feature pieces from Artefacto's acclaimed Vér collection, known for its sculptural elegance, natural materials, and timeless proportions. Buyers also have the option to work directly with Artefacto's design team to tailor interiors to their aesthetic preferences.

One Wall Street is the Financial District's first true luxury residential building, distinguished by an exceptional level of service that includes more than the anticipated full‐time door staff, a live‐in resident manager, and dedicated concierge services. Residents enjoy an expansive 100,000 square feet of amenities, thoughtfully designed to support effortless living, wellness, and connection.

At its center is The One Club, an intimate private restaurant, bar reserved exclusively for residents and their guests. Designed by TenBerke, the light‐filled space features a gourmet seasonal menu, espresso service, and craft cocktails, with direct access to a 4,500‐square‐foot landscaped terrace overlooking the skyline, harbor and statue of liberty.

Additional amenities include a 75‐foot glass‐enclosed Sky Pool on the 38th floor with wraparound outdoor terrace; The One Gym, a fully equipped fitness center; The One Playroom; The One Canine Club; and One Works – a 6,500‐square‐foot co‐working space complete with private podcast rooms and thoughtfully designed spaces for focus, flexibility, and collaboration.

Residents also enjoy complimentary membership and direct priority access to Life Time, the building's four-level, 75,000-square-foot athletic country club offering premier fitness, recovery, and lifestyle programming - all just an elevator ride away.

From skyline swimming and private dining to curated wellness and immersive retail, One Wall Street delivers a fully realized residential experience – timeless in design, meticulous in service, and without compromise.

