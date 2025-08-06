TELESUR Taps Prepay Nation As Exclusive Global Partner For Diaspora Mobile Airtime And Data Distribution

Prepay Nation launches TELESUR mobile top-ups and data bundles for distribution in its global partner network.

BERWYN, PA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prepay Nation is proud to announce its new partnership with Telecommunicatiebedrijf Suriname (TELESUR), Suriname's state-owned telecommunications provider. Through this exclusive agreement, Prepay Nation will now power the global distribution of TELESUR's mobile top-ups and data bundles, making it easier than ever for customers around the world to stay connected with friends and family in Suriname.

TELESUR is a trusted name in Suriname, offering mobile, internet, and fixed-line telephone services to individuals and businesses nationwide. With this new partnership, Prepay Nation will serve as TELESUR's exclusive international distributor, enabling their mobile airtime to be sent instantly from anywhere in the world via Prepay Nation's extensive global distribution partner network.

"This partnership allows us to extend our services beyond our borders and ensure that Surinamese communities worldwide can support their loved ones back home with ease," said Mr. Doric Ramlakhan, CEO of TELESUR. "Prepay Nation's reach and experience in cross-border top-ups make them the right partner for this journey."

"We're excited to partner with TELESUR and play a role in expanding their international reach," said Anurag Jain, CEO of Prepay Nation. "For the Surinamese community living abroad, staying connected with loved ones back home is essential. With this partnership, we're making that connection seamless and accessible."

Prepay Nation's global prepaid platform allows users to send mobile top-ups across more than 150 countries, and the addition of TELESUR marks another step in expanding meaningful digital services in the Caribbean region.

This collaboration reflects both companies' commitment to innovation, inclusion, and keeping communities connected, no matter where they are in the world.

About Prepay Nation:

Prepay Nation is a leading global B2B prepaid products marketplace that facilitates the purchase of domestic and cross-border transactions of airtime, data, bundles, e-gift cards and utility payments. With an operational presence in 150+ countries and over 600+ partnerships, our network spans 350,000+ retail locations.

To learn more about Prepay Nation's cross-border solutions, visit or social media at LinkedIn, X or Facebook.

For PR inquiries, contact Kim Fajardo at kfajardo[at]prepaynation[dot]com

