1Worldsync And Kidschoose Announce K-12 Data Sharing Agreement

KidsChoose facilitates streamlined access to electronic data for food served in schools using GDSN Connect, its flagship product. Powered by 1WorldSync, whose product content orchestration platform operates the world's largest GDSN data pool, GDSN Connect makes it easy for K-12 school districts to find product specifications from thousands of brands and manufacturers syndicating content via the GDSN.

"As the new school year begins, K-12 Operators face many challenges with their efforts to serve healthy meals, including staying up-to-date with product information from food manufacturers and suppliers," said Chip Goodman, CEO. "Backed by 1WorldSync's leading syndication solution, GDSN Connect removes this obstacle for school districts, allowing them to focus more of their time on student wellness."

As both a 1WorldSync content recipient and certified K-12 solution provider, KidsChoose provides valuable data directly to third party subscribers like school districts, state agencies and purchasing co-ops. Additionally, indirect options to receive GDSN content are available through authorized KidsChoose partner applications.

GDSN Connect features auto updates of data and content as products are changed and improved, ensuring the most accurate and relevant information is always available to school districts.

"This is a crucial time for the K-12 industry to capture and share a complete set of nutrition, ingredient, and allergen information," said Randy Mercer, Chief Strategy Officer at 1WorldSync. "This now includes K-12's unique needs for information such as meal pattern credits, yield factors for further processed USDA Foods, CN Labels and Product Formulation Statements."

