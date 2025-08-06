PM Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan, India's Smartest Govt HQ Unveiled
PM Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan, India's Smartest Govt HQ Unveiled Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan, India's most advanced and eco-friendly government building, at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. As part of the Central Vista redevelopment, this state-of-the-art complex will streamline government operations by bringing key ministries like Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, Petroleum & Natural Gas, and DoPT under one roof.
