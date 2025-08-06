PM Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan, India's Smartest Govt HQ Unveiled Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan, India's most advanced and eco-friendly government building, at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. As part of the Central Vista redevelopment, this state-of-the-art complex will streamline government operations by bringing key ministries like Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, Petroleum & Natural Gas, and DoPT under one roof.

