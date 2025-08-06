Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Apple To Likely Make Investment Commitment, Says White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett: Report

Apple To Likely Make Investment Commitment, Says White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett: Report


2025-08-06 10:11:58
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is reportedly likely to make an announcement related to an investment commitment in the U.S., according to the White House.

“They're moving here in droves. This is trillions and trillions of dollars of commitments for people to build new factories here. In fact, you're likely to see one today from Apple," said White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett, according to a Reuters report, citing Hassett's interview with Fox Business earlier Wednesday.

AAPL stock is down nearly 19% year-to-date and around 2% in the last 12 months.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN06082025007385015968ID1109893597

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search