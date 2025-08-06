RFK Jr. Halts $500 Million In Mrna Vaccine Projects, Citing Shift Toward 'Safer' Alternatives

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will cancel contracts and halt funding for 22 vaccine development projects totaling $500 million, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Wednesday (August 6). The shelved initiatives primarily involved the use of mRNA technology to develop vaccines for respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, flu, and H5N1.

“This decision marks a shift in vaccine development priorities,” the department said in a statement, adding it plans to begin“investing in better solutions.”

Kennedy's vaccine skepticism

The move underscores Kennedy's long-held skepticism toward mRNA vaccines. Since taking office, he has dismissed the panel responsible for vaccine recommendations and scaled back federal guidance on COVID-19 vaccination - even as a measles outbreak spreads in parts of the country.

In a video posted to social media, Kennedy said,“To replace the troubled mRNA programs, we're prioritizing the development of safer, broader vaccine strategies, like whole-virus vaccines and novel platforms that don't collapse when viruses mutate."

Experts warn of“dangerous” setback in public health

Public health experts reacted with alarm, describing the move as shortsighted and potentially dangerous.

“I don't think I've seen a more dangerous decision in public health in my 50 years in the business,” said Mike Osterholm, a leading infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota.

Osterholm and others stressed that mRNA technology enabled rapid vaccine development during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic and remains essential for responding swiftly to future viral threats.

Bird flu and future pandemics a key concern

Vaccine specialist Dr. Paul Offit from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia said the move comes at a particularly risky time, as concerns about a bird flu pandemic rise.

“It's certainly saved millions of lives,” Offit said of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines.“Walking away from it now puts us at a disadvantage.”

What is mRNA technology?

Unlike traditional vaccines, which often require cultivating viral particles in eggs or large vats, mRNA vaccines work by delivering a genetic blueprint to the body, prompting cells to produce a harmless protein that triggers an immune response.

This method is not only faster but more adaptable - a key asset when dealing with rapidly mutating viruses like influenza or coronaviruses.

HHS: Other mRNA uses will continue

Despite canceling vaccine projects, HHS clarified that other mRNA-related programs will not be affected. The technology is being explored for uses beyond infectious diseases, including cancer immunotherapy.

“Let me be absolutely clear, HHS supports safe, effective vaccines for every American who wants them,” Kennedy said in his statement.

“Universal Vaccine” in the works, says Kennedy

At a press conference in Anchorage, Alaska, held hours after the announcement, Kennedy stood alongside Alaska's Republican senators to reveal that work is underway on an alternative vaccine strategy.

He said his administration is developing a“universal vaccine” designed to mimic natural immunity and offer protection against multiple viruses.

“It could be effective - we believe it's going to be effective - against not only coronaviruses, but also flu,” Kennedy said.

(With AP inputs)