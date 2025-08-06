Optical Illusion Test: Only Eagle-Eyed Can Spot The Frog Within 10 Seconds

MENAFN - Live Mint) The optical illusion challenge for the day, which has gained significant attention on the internet, features a well-camouflaged frog . Even the pro players are left scratching their heads and finding it extremely difficult to spot the hidden amphibian. Do try out this mind-boggling challenge to test your observational skills, as it will surely provide critical insights about your visual abilities.

Optical illusions are famous for cleverly using patterns and colors to play tricks with the brain. These force us to perceive things which might be totally different from the actual reality and make people think beyond the obvious. Solving such puzzles on a daily basis can be a great way to improve your intelligence quotient and focus , besides getting to know more about your visual abilities.

Optical illusion: What to do?

On Reddit , a user named rastroboy has shared an image on the subreddit Find the Sniper and asked people to spot the frog in it.

At first glance, the image features dozens of rocks in water, while there are some plants in it. But hidden carefully in it is a frog that has blended seamlessly into its surroundings. It is possible that people might overlook it entirely, even after looking it carefully.

Several people were left puzzled by the image and were unable to spot the frog in it.

Optical illusion: Answer

In the comments section of the post, a few people were able to identify the frog in the viral image. One person stated that it is placed almost in the "dead center" and people would be required to zoom in to spot it. "It's right under a little yellowish rock. Kind of a dark green frog with a bright green spot on its back," the user wrote. Another one added, "Dammit, that took me longer than it should have." A third user mentioned that the frog is present "a touch above and left from dead center, facing 1 o'clock".

Now, share this viral optical illusion test with your friends and family members to check how many of them are able to solve it.

