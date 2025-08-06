403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - Eloro Resources Ltd. : Announced assay results from the first five drillholes of the restart phase definition diamond drilling program in the predominant tin domain potential Santa Barbara starter pit area in the Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in the Potosi Department of southwestern Bolivia. A total of 2,871.4m of diamond drilling has been completed in these five holes with assays pending for the remaining three holes totaling 1,413.90m. Eloro Resources Ltd. shares T are trading down $0.03 at $1.31.
