Telesat
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - Telesat : Announced its financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025. For the quarter, Telesat reported consolidated revenue of $106 million, a decrease of 30% ($46 million) compared to the same period in 2024. Telesat's net income for the quarter was $76 million compared to $129 million for the same period in the prior year. Telesat shares T are trading up $0.27 at $33.89.
