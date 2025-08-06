Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Telesat

Telesat


2025-08-06 10:08:46
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - Telesat : Announced its financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025. For the quarter, Telesat reported consolidated revenue of $106 million, a decrease of 30% ($46 million) compared to the same period in 2024. Telesat's net income for the quarter was $76 million compared to $129 million for the same period in the prior year. Telesat shares T are trading up $0.27 at $33.89.

MENAFN06082025000212011056ID1109893579

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search