Russians Strike Borova In Kharkiv Region With Drone, One Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Izium Regional Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“At around 11:55 a.m., an enemy FPV drone struck the road surface on 14th Quarter Street in the village of Borova, Borova settlement territorial community, resulting in bodily injury to a person born in 1938, who was provided with emergency medical assistance,” the post said.

It is noted that nearby apartment buildings and one car were damaged.

Specialized services are working at the scene.

As reported, on August 5, five settlements in the Kharkiv region were under Russian attack , and a 20-year-old woman was injured.