Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Strike Borova In Kharkiv Region With Drone, One Wounded

2025-08-06 10:06:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Izium Regional Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“At around 11:55 a.m., an enemy FPV drone struck the road surface on 14th Quarter Street in the village of Borova, Borova settlement territorial community, resulting in bodily injury to a person born in 1938, who was provided with emergency medical assistance,” the post said.

It is noted that nearby apartment buildings and one car were damaged.

Read also: Ukrainian forces partially stabilize situation in Sumy and Kursk regions – Air Assault Forces' commander

Specialized services are working at the scene.

As reported, on August 5, five settlements in the Kharkiv region were under Russian attack , and a 20-year-old woman was injured.

