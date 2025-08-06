Russians Strike Borova In Kharkiv Region With Drone, One Wounded
“At around 11:55 a.m., an enemy FPV drone struck the road surface on 14th Quarter Street in the village of Borova, Borova settlement territorial community, resulting in bodily injury to a person born in 1938, who was provided with emergency medical assistance,” the post said.
It is noted that nearby apartment buildings and one car were damaged.Read also: Ukrainian forces partially stabilize situation in Sumy and Kursk regions – Air Assault Forces' commander
Specialized services are working at the scene.
As reported, on August 5, five settlements in the Kharkiv region were under Russian attack , and a 20-year-old woman was injured.
