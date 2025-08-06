Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Royal Decree Approves Reshuffle Of PM Hassan's Cabinet


2025-08-06 10:06:28
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, August 6 (Petra) -- A Royal Decree was issued Wednesday, approving a reshuffle of Prime Minister Jafar Hassan's Cabinet.
The Royal Decree approved the appointment of the following:
Nidal Katamine as Minister of Transport
Badria Al Balbisi as Minister of State for Public Sector Development
Abdul Latif Al Najdawi as Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs
Raed Adwan as Minister of Youth
Ibrahim Al Bdour as Minister of Health
Saeb Khraisat as Minister of Agriculture
Imad Hijazin as Minister of Tourism and Antiquities
Tareq Abu Ghazaleh as Minister of Investment
Ayman Suleiman as Minister of Environment
The ministers were sworn in before His Majesty King Abdullah II at Al Husseiniya Palace.
His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, and Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi attended the swearing-in.
Another Royal Decree was issued, approving the resignation of the following, as of 6 August, 2025:
Lina Annab as Minister of Tourism and Antiquities
Khaled Hneifat as Minister of Agriculture
Ahmad Oweidi as Minister of State
Mothanna Gharaibeh as Minister of Investment
Feras Hawari as Minister of Health
Muawieh Radaideh as Minister of Environment
Wesam Tahtamouni as Minister of Transport
Abdullah Odwan as Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs
Kheir Abu Seileek as Minister of State for Public Sector Development
Yazan Shdeifat as Minister of Youth
His Majesty received the resigning ministers and thanked them for their efforts while in office.

