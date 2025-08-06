Royal Decree Approves Reshuffle Of PM Hassan's Cabinet

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 6 (Petra) -- A Royal Decree was issued Wednesday, approving a reshuffle of Prime Minister Jafar Hassan's Cabinet.The Royal Decree approved the appointment of the following:Nidal Katamine as Minister of TransportBadria Al Balbisi as Minister of State for Public Sector DevelopmentAbdul Latif Al Najdawi as Minister of State for Prime Ministry AffairsRaed Adwan as Minister of YouthIbrahim Al Bdour as Minister of HealthSaeb Khraisat as Minister of AgricultureImad Hijazin as Minister of Tourism and AntiquitiesTareq Abu Ghazaleh as Minister of InvestmentAyman Suleiman as Minister of EnvironmentThe ministers were sworn in before His Majesty King Abdullah II at Al Husseiniya Palace.His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, and Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi attended the swearing-in.Another Royal Decree was issued, approving the resignation of the following, as of 6 August, 2025:Lina Annab as Minister of Tourism and AntiquitiesKhaled Hneifat as Minister of AgricultureAhmad Oweidi as Minister of StateMothanna Gharaibeh as Minister of InvestmentFeras Hawari as Minister of HealthMuawieh Radaideh as Minister of EnvironmentWesam Tahtamouni as Minister of TransportAbdullah Odwan as Minister of State for Prime Ministry AffairsKheir Abu Seileek as Minister of State for Public Sector DevelopmentYazan Shdeifat as Minister of YouthHis Majesty received the resigning ministers and thanked them for their efforts while in office.