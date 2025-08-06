Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Pipeline 2025: Detailed Clinical Trials And FDA-Approved Therapies Review By Delveinsight Dnatrix, Lantern Pharma, Vyriad, Chimerix, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals

“Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Market.

The Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Pipeline Report:

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Key players such as - DNAtrix, Lantern Pharma, Vyriad, Chimerix, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Epizyme, Inc., and others, are developing therapies for the Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors treatment



Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Emerging therapies such as - DNX-2401, LP-184, MV-NIS, ONC206, Palbociclib, Alisertib, Tazemetostat, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors market in the coming years. In May 2025, Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical-stage biopharma company utilizing AI and machine learning to accelerate and reduce the cost of oncology drug development, has reported encouraging preclinical results for LP-184 in the treatment of atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumors (ATRT), a rare and aggressive pediatric brain cancer. The findings were presented by Dr. Eric Raabe from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine at the Society for Neuro-Oncology's 8th Biennial Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Conference.

Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Overview

Atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumors (ATRT) are rare and highly aggressive tumors that primarily affect the central nervous system, particularly in young children. These tumors most commonly occur in the brain, but they can also occur in other parts of the central nervous system, such as the spinal cord.

Emerging Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



DNX-2401: DNAtrix

LP-184: Lantern Pharma

MV-NIS: Vyriad

ONC206: Chimerix

Palbociclib: Pfizer

Alisertib: Takeda Pharmaceuticals Tazemetostat: Epizyme, Inc.

Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Pipeline Market Drivers



Advances in technologies for cancer research

Rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world Novel treatment approaches for Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors patients

Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Pipeline Market Barriers



Complications associated with current treatment

Lack of prospective clinical studies as Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors is a rare disease Lack of disease understanding and unknown incidence rate

Coverage: Global

Key Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Companies : DNAtrix, Lantern Pharma, Vyriad, Chimerix, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Epizyme, Inc., and others

Key Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Therapies: DNX-2401, LP-184, MV-NIS, ONC206, Palbociclib, Alisertib, Tazemetostat, and others

