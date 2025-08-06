Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Pipeline 2025: Detailed Clinical Trials And FDA-Approved Therapies Review By Delveinsight Dnatrix, Lantern Pharma, Vyriad, Chimerix, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals


2025-08-06 10:05:52
(MENAFN- GetNews)

Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors pipeline constitutes 6+ key companies continuously working towards developing 6+ Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Market.

The Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Pipeline Report:

  • Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Key players such as - DNAtrix, Lantern Pharma, Vyriad, Chimerix, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Epizyme, Inc., and others, are developing therapies for the Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors treatment

  • Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Emerging therapies such as - DNX-2401, LP-184, MV-NIS, ONC206, Palbociclib, Alisertib, Tazemetostat, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors market in the coming years.

  • In May 2025, Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical-stage biopharma company utilizing AI and machine learning to accelerate and reduce the cost of oncology drug development, has reported encouraging preclinical results for LP-184 in the treatment of atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumors (ATRT), a rare and aggressive pediatric brain cancer. The findings were presented by Dr. Eric Raabe from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine at the Society for Neuro-Oncology's 8th Biennial Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Conference.

Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Overview

Atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumors (ATRT) are rare and highly aggressive tumors that primarily affect the central nervous system, particularly in young children. These tumors most commonly occur in the brain, but they can also occur in other parts of the central nervous system, such as the spinal cord.

Emerging Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:

  • DNX-2401: DNAtrix

  • LP-184: Lantern Pharma

  • MV-NIS: Vyriad

  • ONC206: Chimerix

  • Palbociclib: Pfizer

  • Alisertib: Takeda Pharmaceuticals

  • Tazemetostat: Epizyme, Inc.

Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

  • Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Assessment by Product Type

  • Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors By Stage and Product Type

  • Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Assessment by Route of Administration

  • Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors By Stage and Route of Administration

  • Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Assessment by Molecule Type

  • Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Report covers around 6+ products under different phases of clinical development like

  • Late-stage products (Phase III)

  • Mid-stage products (Phase II)

  • Early-stage product (Phase I)

  • Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

  • Discontinued & Inactive candidates

  • Route of Administration

Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Pipeline Analysis:

The Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors pipeline report provides insights into

  • The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors treatment with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

  • It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Treatment.

  • Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

  • Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

  • Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Pipeline Market Drivers

  • Advances in technologies for cancer research

  • Rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world

  • Novel treatment approaches for Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors patients

Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Pipeline Market Barriers

  • Complications associated with current treatment

  • Lack of prospective clinical studies as Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors is a rare disease

  • Lack of disease understanding and unknown incidence rate

Scope of Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Pipeline Drug Insight

  • Coverage: Global

  • Key Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Companies : DNAtrix, Lantern Pharma, Vyriad, Chimerix, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Epizyme, Inc., and others

  • Key Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Therapies: DNX-2401, LP-184, MV-NIS, ONC206, Palbociclib, Alisertib, Tazemetostat, and others

  • Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Therapeutic Assessment: Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors current marketed and Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors emerging therapies

  • Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Market Dynamics: Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors market drivers and Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors market barriers

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

