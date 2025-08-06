Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait-Based Fund's Aid Reaches More Than 9.5 Mln Sudanese - Envoy


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PORT SUDAN, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- Aid provided by a Kuwait-based fund has reached more than 9.5 million people across Sudan during the first half of this year, Kuwait's ambassador in Khartoum said on Wednesday.
The Patients Helping Fund Society, the second largest healthcare aid provider in Sudan after the African nation's health ministry, has been operating in Sudan since 1985 with its services unhampered despite recent conflicts there, according to Dr. Fahad Al-Thefeeri. The fund's efforts are in addition to a humanitarian aid bridge Kuwait has launched that has brought tons of aid to the impoverished Arab country, while a number of Kuwaiti charities are pursuing humanitarian initiatives there, added the ambassador.
As the Society continues to expand its aid coverage, some 9.5 million people in Sudan, alongside some 11 states, have been the beneficiaries of its healthcare services, its Sudan-based office's chief executive Abdulmajeed Fadhluallah said.
In addition to the aid, the Fund is also involved in reconstruction efforts dealing with healthcare institutions in Sudan, helping gear up these facilities with cutting-edge and modern equipment that are instrumental in saving lives, added the official, thanking Kuwait for the unimpeded assistance. (end) mam

