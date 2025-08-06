403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait-Based Fund's Aid Reaches More Than 9.5 Mln Sudanese - Envoy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PORT SUDAN, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- Aid provided by a Kuwait-based fund has reached more than 9.5 million people across Sudan during the first half of this year, Kuwait's ambassador in Khartoum said on Wednesday.
The Patients Helping Fund Society, the second largest healthcare aid provider in Sudan after the African nation's health ministry, has been operating in Sudan since 1985 with its services unhampered despite recent conflicts there, according to Dr. Fahad Al-Thefeeri. The fund's efforts are in addition to a humanitarian aid bridge Kuwait has launched that has brought tons of aid to the impoverished Arab country, while a number of Kuwaiti charities are pursuing humanitarian initiatives there, added the ambassador.
As the Society continues to expand its aid coverage, some 9.5 million people in Sudan, alongside some 11 states, have been the beneficiaries of its healthcare services, its Sudan-based office's chief executive Abdulmajeed Fadhluallah said.
In addition to the aid, the Fund is also involved in reconstruction efforts dealing with healthcare institutions in Sudan, helping gear up these facilities with cutting-edge and modern equipment that are instrumental in saving lives, added the official, thanking Kuwait for the unimpeded assistance. (end) mam
The Patients Helping Fund Society, the second largest healthcare aid provider in Sudan after the African nation's health ministry, has been operating in Sudan since 1985 with its services unhampered despite recent conflicts there, according to Dr. Fahad Al-Thefeeri. The fund's efforts are in addition to a humanitarian aid bridge Kuwait has launched that has brought tons of aid to the impoverished Arab country, while a number of Kuwaiti charities are pursuing humanitarian initiatives there, added the ambassador.
As the Society continues to expand its aid coverage, some 9.5 million people in Sudan, alongside some 11 states, have been the beneficiaries of its healthcare services, its Sudan-based office's chief executive Abdulmajeed Fadhluallah said.
In addition to the aid, the Fund is also involved in reconstruction efforts dealing with healthcare institutions in Sudan, helping gear up these facilities with cutting-edge and modern equipment that are instrumental in saving lives, added the official, thanking Kuwait for the unimpeded assistance. (end) mam
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment