Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Lanes On Corniche Street To Close Temporarily This Weekend

2025-08-06 10:02:42
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Two lanes on Al Corniche Street will close again temporarily this weekend, announced the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) on Wednesday.

The affected lanes include the area from the Sheraton Interchange heading toward the Al Dafna Interchange.

The temporary closure will take effect from 2am on Friday, August 8, until 5am on Sunday, August 10, 2025.

Ashghal stated that the road closure is imposed to complete road maintenance work. It further advised road users to take alternative routes to nearby streets.

