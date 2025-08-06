Two Lanes On Corniche Street To Close Temporarily This Weekend
Doha, Qatar: Two lanes on Al Corniche Street will close again temporarily this weekend, announced the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) on Wednesday.
The temporary closure will take effect from 2am on Friday, August 8, until 5am on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ashghal stated that the road closure is imposed to complete road maintenance work. It further advised road users to take alternative routes to nearby streets.
